Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages will be used by Covid Inquiry





The judges rejected the Cabinet Offices legal challenge, but said the department could make a different claim to Lady Hallett. The two justices added: To answer the practical question which appears to have divided the Cabinet Office and the chairman of the inquiry, the chairman of the inquiry may review the disputed documents, and if the chairman of the inquiry agrees that they are obviously irrelevant, will render them. Cabinet Office lawyers had argued that the inquiry lacked the legal power to force ministers to publish messages and records which it said covered matters unrelated to governments’ handling of Covid. Lady Hallett had argued that the position of the Cabinet Offices undermined its ability to carry out the inquiry properly and would have serious implications for all public inquiries. Mr Johnson had urged the High Court to dismiss the government’s legal challenge, with his lawyers arguing that public trust would be undermined if the Cabinet Office were successful in their legal challenge over his WhatsApps and 24 notebooks. Judgment was the right decision The government took the highly unusual step of launching the challenge earlier in June. The decision drew criticism after days of public wrangling between the Cabinet Office and the Lady Halletts inquiry after they dismissed her argument that the material was irrelevant in a May ruling. The messages relate to conversations with more than 40 people, and Mr Cooks WhatsApps from seven chat groups comes up with more than 3,289 messages alone, a third of which the Cabinet Office said were irrelevant. The Cabinet Office has previously argued that the scale of the messages requested relating to Mr Johnson would leave the inquiry completely overwhelmed with documents worthless for its work. Elkan Abrahamson, a lawyer who represents the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said the judgment was the right move to ensure the inquiry maintains its authority and allows it to uncover the truth. He said: Without full access to all relevant evidence, the integrity of the investigation would have been further undermined and toothless by the very government that set it up. We hope the government will accept the decision and, as they keep urging us to do after breaking the Covid rules, move on.

