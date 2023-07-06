Xi Jinping tells the Chinese military they must dare to fight





Chinese dictator Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the Chinese militarymust dare to fight, hinting at a possible invasion of Taiwan. The Beijing dictator made the statement during an inspection of a military unit, according to Chinese state television. Xi’s presence there and his new bellicose statements come at a sensitive time in US-China diplomatic relations. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on an official visit to Beijing to try to stabilize relations between the two countries and improve bilateral trade relations. During his inspection of the Chinese military’s Eastern Region Command based in Nanjing, Xi told officials he met that they must dare to fight, know how to fight and be determined to uphold sovereignty and security. national, according to state television, CCTV. It is necessary to deepen our war and combat planning, focus on training for real combat and accelerate the improvement of our ability to win, he also said. The military must also build the capacity of party committee leaders to prepare for war and combat, the Chinese dictator said. The old Taiwan question remains the most delicate subject between Chinese and American diplomacy. Taiwan, which governs itself democratically and is officially called the Republic of China, is claimed by the Beijing government. The PRC has declared itself determined to take control of the island, although it has never held it since its founding in 1949. The government in Beijing has previously hinted that it is ready to use force to annex the island. During the year, China launched large-scale military exercises around the island after formal meetings between US and Taiwanese officials. In April, Chinese forces carried out maneuvers simulating a blockade on Taiwan just after a meeting in the United States between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. Editor: Adrian Dumitru

