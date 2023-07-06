Pakistani government launches legal battle against former PM Imran Khan and his PTI party





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is already in hot waters after being named in six cases on Thursday, including three under the strict anti-terrorism law for the attack on the army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9. (Image: Reuters/File)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is in further trouble as the government has launched a legal battle against him and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The government led by Shehbaz Sharif and the newly launched Istehkam-e-Pakistan party have approached the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan to ban both.

Aun Chaudhry, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Central Deputy Secretary General of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), filed a petition against the PTI. He will also address the Electoral Commission in a personal capacity.

In his petition, he called for a ban on the activities of the PTI against the state and national institutions. Chaudhry shed light on the hate speech, unconstitutional and violent activities of the PTI President, leaders and workers from May 9.

The petition also refers to a letter written by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in March 2023 to draw his attention to Khans’ allegations regarding senior officers in the armed forces.

Chaudhry attached the PTI’s constitution document and the leaders’ social media posts as well as statements regarding the May 9 riots. The government has also backed the petition and will be gone in case it is approved for a hearing.

Khan is already in hot waters after being named in six cases on Thursday. These include three under the strict counter-terrorism law for the unprecedented attack on Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on 9 May.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not been named in any of the 28 cases in Rawalpindi. But the decision to include his name came to light through statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, sources quoted by Pakistani news outlets said. They also said joint investigative teams were investigating all cases, including attacks on military installations and the arson of a subway station.

Dubbed a black day by the mighty military, Khans supporters marched through the doors of GHQ even as violence erupted across the country on May 9, following the dramatic arrests of former prime ministers at the premises of Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Khan has faced nearly 150 cases across the country since his ousting in April last year. His party supporters had also attacked and damaged the corps commanders house in Lahore known initially as Jinnah House which once served as the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah hours after Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

More than 20 civilian and military installations were attacked in the violence which left more than 10 people dead. Khan was in police custody when the violence occurred.

(With PTI inputs)

