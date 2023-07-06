Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis hit out at Biden over White House cocaine discovery





It was quite predictable.

The two top Republican candidates for the 2024 GOP nomination drew battle lines against President Biden on Wednesday after the cocaine discovery was confirmed inside the White House.

“Does anyone really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter and Joe Biden?” launched former President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

On Sunday, the secret services discovered cocaine in a “busy area” of the west wing, press officer Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

The discovery prompted a brief evacuation of the executive mansion and took place while Biden, 80, was away at Camp David with his son Hunter and other first family members.

Donald Trump and some of his 2024 rivals seized on the debacle.Getty Images On Sunday, the Secret Service discovered cocaine in a ‘busy area’ of the West Wing.REUTERS

“But beware, the Fake News Media will soon start saying the amount found was ‘very small’, and it wasn’t really COCAINE, but more of a middle ground with aspirin, and the story will go away,” Trump continued before turning to his own legal troubles.

The deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating special prosecutor, was he seen in the COCAINE district? He looks like a crackhead to me! added. “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPEs, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, that will quickly show where the cocaine comes from in the White House??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also mocked the incumbent president over the affair.

“I think for a long time, I think a lot of us believed, that the Biden administration blew it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little more literal than I thought,” DeSantis told Outkick host Tomi Lahren.

Many of us believed the Biden administration blew it on many fronts, I guess that’s a little more literal than I thought.

@RonDeSantis responds to White House cocaine discovery pic.twitter.com/4EvmRSc4YI

— DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 5, 2023

“I can tell you that in Florida my wife and I have a six, five and three year old running around the Governor’s mansion,” the 44-year-old added. “So it’s not something we see. Sometimes we need to remove the mud from the carpet and remove the marker from the wallpaper. »

Entrepreneur and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joked that drugs might even give the oldest president ever the juice he needs for 2024.

“Preparation for the presidential debate is underway at the Biden White House!” Ramaswamy tweeted, linking to The Post’s coverage of the debacle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) used the cocaine episode to punch President Biden. PA

Former Vice President Mike Pence adopted a more restrained tone.

“They have to get to the bottom of it,” Pence said at a campaign event in Iowa on Wednesday. “This is a very serious matter. Illegal drugs discovered. I heard it was in the library, whether it was in other places in the White House…the American people deserve answers.

So far, White House and Secret Service officials have not revealed how the illicit substance entered the building.

“As far as West Wing visitors go, they come for many reasons, and obviously we have West Wing tours that take place here on campus,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “They’re happening, and the last few days they’ve been happening Friday, they’ve been happening Saturday and Sunday.”

First son Hunter Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery.REUTERS

Some, including Trump, have alluded to first son Hunter Biden’s past struggles with cocaine addiction, which he detailed in his memoir Beautiful Things “and is widely known because of the information in his abandoned laptop.

The 53-year-old recently reached an agreement to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay federal income tax and enter a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony charge of unlawful possession of firearm while addicted to illicit drugs.

