Australian official calls BS over big baby Donald Trump Jr. after tour delay





An Australian government official has blasted Donald Trump Jr. after the former president’s son postponed his speaking tour of the country.

Trump’s promoter hinted the government was trying to keep him out, but Home Secretary Clare ONeil said in a since-deleted tweet that the real reason is that Trump is a big baby who doesn’t. is not very popular.

Trump was due to speak in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from Sunday on a visit that sparked protests on social media and a petition signed by more than 20,000 people urging the government to bar him from entering.

Its promoter announced a postponement on Wednesday with a hint of conspiracy.

It looks like America isn’t the only country making it harder for the Trumps, Turning Point Australia wrote on Facebook. Keep your tickets, it’s a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture.

But ONeil said no one was stopping Trump from coming and suggested another reason for his postponement: Damn, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His father lost a living room and an electoral place, but he says it was robbed. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and canceled tour.

Donald Trump Jr received a visa to come to Australia, ONeil continued. It has not been cancelled. He’s just a big baby, not very popular.

ONE’s comments sparked backlash and the tweets were deleted. A lawmaker called the ministers’ comments childish.

Turning Point Australia told Newsweek the Trump visa was issued on July 5, just 24 hours before his scheduled trip.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Trump’s visa was being processed as normal, and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said all visa applicants were treated the same.

Now, I would be very clear about this. I don’t share many of Mr Trump’s views, but that has nothing to do with the decision-making, Giles said, according to News.com.au. He has the right to express them if he meets the requirements of the Migration Act.

Giles also took a zing at Trump’s popularity in the country.

It may of course be that the reason for the postponement was due to the lack of enthusiasm for ticket sales, rather than any of the issues they raised, he said.

