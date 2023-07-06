Imran Khan arrested by Pakistani police in 6 other cases related to May 9 violence





Amid raging political unrest, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been convicted in six cases, including the attack on GHQ military installations and the arson attack on a metro station. Three of the cases in which Khan was booked were registered on May 9, 2023, the day Pakistan leader Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested and the other three were filled a day later, on May 10, reported. GeoNews.

Imran Khan’s arrest by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case ultimately led to violent protests across the country. The main focus of this protest was Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

According to Pakistani media, six of these cases were filed under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). According to the report, the Joint Investigation Team (JIIT) is investigating all cases. The charges came as a blow to the cricketer-turned-politician as the reports of the cases were released just days after the High Court in Islamabad declared null and void the judgment of the sessional courts in the Toshakhana case.

Geo News quoted one of its sources as saying that the cases were registered at Civil Lines Police Stations in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar and New Town in Rawalpindi, Municipal Police Station in Mianwali and Cantt Police Station in Gujranwala.

PTI leader Imran Khan is dragged from Islamabad High Court by Pakistani Rangers, May 9, 2023, Image: AP/Twitter – @PTI_official

Khans name is dragged in

The former prime minister was not named in the 28 cases registered in Rawalpindi, relating to the May 9 violence earlier. However, the decision to include his name was made in light of statements provided by the suspects under investigation. The cases relating to the attack on GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

The complaint lodged by Rawalpindi Police at RA Bazar Police Station includes Khan, Pakistan’s former Justice Minister Raja Basharat and more than 250 unidentified PTI workers. The case was filed on the complaint of Deputy Inspector Malik Muhammad Riaz.

Deputy Inspector Tariq Javed also filed a complaint with the New Town Police Station. It was filed against Khan, ex-MPA Raja Rashid Hafiz, Ch Atif Tanveer, Imran Hayat, Rana Saifullah and 42 others. All of the defendants were charged with attacking sensitive facilities, offices and throwing stones at the building and arson of Sixth Road tube station.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in Punjab have been instructed by the provincial leader to appoint PTI chief Imran Khan in all cases related to the May 9 violence.

Violence erupts across Pakistan after the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, May 9, 2023, image: AP

The khans take the violence

In the past, the former prime minister has openly condemned the May 9 vandalism that broke out after his arrest. However, he called the whole ordeal a one-sided propaganda and conspiracy. Organized propaganda is going on, there was an organized plot, which was planned to eliminate the PTI. Because the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) knows that it cannot beat the PTI in the elections. So a conspiracy and plan was devised to ban the party by accusing the party [for May 9 vandalism]the PTI leader said in one of his addresses to the nation after his release in May.

He said the PTI was not even given a chance to explain its position on the riots. They caught me, then suspended internet services and controlled all media. And soon after, the unilateral propaganda of the PTI [alleged] atrocities played out in the controlled media. They did not give us the opportunity to present our position. They put everyone in jail, he added.

Overall, police are still investigating the mastermind of the May 9 vandalism. They also don’t dismiss the idea that it may be insider work. Last month, Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, revealed that the country’s military had sacked three army officials and a lieutenant general for their involvement. alleged in the violence of May 9. The investigation in this case becomes important since in an act of unprecedented vandalism, the military power of Pakistan was threatened in its essence.

A fight broke out between Khans supporters and police outside the courthouse moments after his arrest, May 9, 2023, image: AP

