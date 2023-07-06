President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ewer Asmat Airport





Asmat, InfoPublik –President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo accompanied by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Thursday (6/7) inaugurated Ewer Airport in Asmat Regency, South Papua. President Joko Widodo said in his address that the Ewer Airport in Asmat Regency, South Papua Province, which had been constructed, was now ready to be used to meet the transportation needs of the people of ‘Asmat Regency. “This is very important for connectivity between regions, both districts, provinces and islands, and will speed up the mobility of people and goods and open up isolation and speed up logistics shipments at this airport, and it will open up tourism in Asmat to increase,” the president said. . He conveyed, this airport has become one of the tourist destinations in the South Papua region. With the completion of this airport, Asmat will continue to grow and progress and it is hoped that the economy of Asmat will grow and improve Meanwhile, Transport Minister Budy Karya Sumadi in his remarks said that Ewer airport is quite adequate and this airport can accommodate ATR type aircraft with a runway length of 1,650 meters and passengers arriving and departing relatively daily. The Transport Minister said Ewer Airport would be a very strategic hub to serve passenger and cargo flights, to and from major airports such as Timika and Merauke as well as smaller inland airports from Papua. Currently, Ewer Airport serves three flight routes including Kamur-Ewer PP, Timika-Ewer PP and Merauke-Ewer PP. Air transport services at Ewer Airport operate regularly. Every week there are four Timika-Ewer flights, three Timika-Kamur flights and two Timika-Merauke flights. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Acting Governor of Papua Sud Apolo Safanpo, Regent Asmat Elisa Kambu and Director General of Civil Aviation M Christi Endah Murni. (Author: Harry Bay)

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infopublik.id/kategori/nusantara/756234/presiden-joko-widodo-resmikan-bandara-ewer-asmat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos