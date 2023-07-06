UK government loses legal battle over Boris Johnson’s COVID-era posts





Two British judges on Thursday rejected a government request to withhold documents from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a public inquiry into the handling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office, which works across the executive branch co-ordinating government activity, objected to the release of Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, logs and notebooks. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. But High Court judges ruled that Heather Hallett, who is presiding over the inquest, acted rationally when making the order and that the diaries and notebooks were very likely to contain information about the making of the order. decision during the pandemic. They said documents deemed manifestly irrelevant by the investigation would be returned. The documents must be handed over to the inquest by 4:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) on July 10, according to a Hallett spokesperson. The government has said it will fully comply and work towards an arrangement that respects the privacy of individuals and ensures that completely irrelevant information is returned and not retained. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labor Party, said the judgment was a humiliating defeat for the government and accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of wasting taxpayers’ time and money in legal battles doomed to failure. Johnson has previously said he does not object to the investigation – which he has set up – seeing his messages and his notebooks. His government has been criticized for not taking the pandemic threat seriously enough at the start of the outbreak and for not having enough protective equipment for frontline medical staff. Ministers have also been criticized for awarding lucrative contracts to friends and associates, circumventing formal tendering processes. Johnson was fined along with Sunak and dozens of aides for attending drunken rallies in Downing Street. A parliamentary inquiry last month found that Johnson had repeatedly misled parliament about parties dubbed Partygate. Johnson resigned as an MP shortly before the findings of the inquiry were made public. Learn more: UK police reopen investigation into COVID breaches at Conservative party headquarters Johnson Partygate report won’t distract government, says Sunaks MP Johnson accused of deliberately misleading Parliament for breaking lockdown rules

