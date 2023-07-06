Ukrainian Zelenskyy to visit Turkey as Erdogan seeks to extend grain deal





ANKARA Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Turkey this week and meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported on Thursday. Zelenskyy and Erdogan are expected to hold a joint presser in Istanbul on Friday after one-on-one and delegation-level talks on the Ukrainian war, the grain deal and bilateral relations between Ankara and Kyiv, TRT said. Extension of the Black Sea Grains Agreement , which allows Ukrainian grain and other products to reach world markets, is expected to be high on the agenda of the Istanbul talks. Defying international calls, Russia is dragging its feet to extend the deal, which will expire on July 17. Russia and Ukraine have signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to allow their various products to reach world markets via the Black Sea. However, Moscow argues that barriers to Russian exports resulting from international sanctions remain intact despite the deal. Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no reason to extend the deal, which has already been extended several times since it was struck last July. . The visit by Zelenskyy, who will be the third foreign leader to visit Ankara after Erdogan’s re-election victory in May, comes just a week before the annual NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12. amid another push by Kyiv to become a NATO. member after the end of the war. Zelenskyy is also seeking to increase military aid to Ukraine from Western governments. During a visit to Bulgaria on Thursday, the Ukrainian president said that Sofia and Kyiv had agreed to significantly increase their cooperation in the defense sector, according to local Bulgarian reports. During his visit, the Bulgarian Parliament adopted a statement in support of Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership once the war is over. The balance between Moscow and Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has drawn ambivalence from the West. Ankara, which has not joined Western sanctions against Russia, has been criticized by Washington and other Western capitals for allowing Russian companies to operate in the country. However, Turkey has also become one of the pillars of Ukrainian defense strategy through Bayraktar armed drones he supplied to Kyiv. Baykar, the company that makes the famous drones and is owned by the family of Erdogan’s younger son-in-law, said last month that it had received the necessary licensing permits for large-scale production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. Turkey has also closed the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait to Russian warships in accordance with a founding treaty of the Turkish Republic that allows it to do so to maintain its neutrality in international conflicts. The visit also reflects Erdogan’s efforts to raise his country’s profile in international conflicts as a broker. Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first foreign leaders Erdogan spoke to after his re-election. Ankara also hosted two rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine last year. The March 10 meeting between senior Russian and Ukrainian diplomats in Turkey marked the first high-level contact between the two warring countries since the start of the invasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/07/ukraines-zelenskyy-visit-turkey-erdogan-seeks-extend-grain-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos