Trump responds to White House cocaine story like only he can





Over several decades, there have been quite a few drug-related stories in the White House, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn that there is a new episode in the greatest saga. .

NBC News reported yesterday that a powdery substance was found Sunday night in a small ziplock bag in a busy part of the West Wing. This led to a brief evacuation, before authorities determined it was cocaine.

It is not known how long the bag remained at the White House. The unclear timeline and the number of people passing through the area where the cocaine was found could make it difficult to determine those responsible, said an official familiar with the investigation. The bag containing the cocaine remains in a federal lab, where it will be tested for DNA and fingerprints, the official said. The substance will also undergo a full chemical analysis.

The Secret Service is overseeing the investigation, and while they will know more in a few weeks, the NBC News report added that officials say there may be no resolution if no forensic material is found. found to identify someone.

Or in other words, we may never know exactly what happened. In fact, a Politico report, quoting an official close to the investigation, warned that the source of the drugs was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a high-traffic area of ​​the country. west wing.

I am unable to make a prediction, but we are talking about a part of the White House near which many people, including staff members, interns, visitors and Secret Service agents pass daily. . We could still get a definitive answer, but it’s probably best to manage expectations.

For Republican critics of the administration, however, now is not the time to wait for an investigation to run its course; rather, it is time to make baseless accusations. Representative Darrell Issa from California, for example, appeared on Fox News yesterday and implicated who else? Biden hunter.

But it was Donald Trump who responded to the story as only he can. The former president posted this missive on his social media platform yesterday afternoon:

Does anyone really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter and Joe Biden. But beware, the fake media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small”, and it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather a common ground with aspirin, and the story will fade away. Has the deranged Jack Smith, the madman, Trump hating special prosecutor, been spotted in the COCAINE district? He looks like a crackhead to me!

Everything was clear, this is not a satire. I didn’t make this up to make Trump look like a fool. He actually posted this, apparently on purpose, for everyone to see.

There is no point in going through the bizarre diatribe of former presidents in detail, although I briefly note two details that seem relevant. One is that President Joe Biden doesn’t even drink alcohol, so the idea that cocaine was for his use is hard to take seriously.

As for the former presidents’ suggestion that the cocaine may have belonged to Special Counsel Jack Smith, a man Trump considers a crackhead, it’s worth pointing out that Smith is conducting an independent investigation, and there’s no indication that he visited the west wing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-responds-white-house-cocaine-story-only-can-rcna92834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos