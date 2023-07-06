Joko Widodo’s visit to Papua sparks new hope in New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens’ hostage saga





Key points: Joko Widodo says his government will continue to try to negotiate with separatist group detaining Philip Mehrtens

Before his trip to Papua, Mr Widodo said the government had used “significant actions” to try to secure Mr Mehrtens’ release.

Authorities are struggling to bring a local leader to the remote mountainous region where Mr Mehrtens is being held because no pilots will be at risk of flying there. Charter airline pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens was ambushed by rebels after flying to a remote airstrip to drop off passengers and pick up a group of construction workers. The rebels then destroyed the plane and have since released several videos of Mr Mehrtens. While an unsuccessful attempt by the Indonesian army to save him in April left between one and six dead, according to conflicting reports. Mr Widodo’s visit to the regional capital Jayapura is officially linked to a festival, but it comes as his government tries to use what it calls “cautious” negotiations to release the 37-year-old. Before departing on a three-legged trip to Australia, Papua New Guinea and then Papua, Mr Widodo said the government had used “significant actions” to try to secure Mr Mehrtens’ release, but refused to reveal them. He reiterated that his government would continue to try to negotiate with the separatist group detaining Mr Mehrtens. The Indonesian military has pledged to involve religious and local leaders to try to convince the rebels to let Mr Mehrtens go peacefully. This week, police revealed for the first time that they have set aside up to $500,000 for a possible ransom payment, if needed. Police spokesman Ignatius Benny Any Prabowo said the rebel leader detaining Mr Mehrtens, Egianus Kogoya, demanded the ransom amount shortly after Mr Mehrtens was kidnapped in February. Previously, the rebel group had only publicly called for independence for Papua as a condition for releasing Mr Mehrtens. The commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, also said this week that he would not object to paying a ransom to solve the case, and said he would leave the negotiation process to a local political leader. He also said it was not easy to get local leader Edison Gwijangge to the remote mountainous region where Mr Mehrtens was being held in central Papua because no pilot was willing to risk fly there. To further complicate matters, a statement from the West Papua National Liberation Army dismisses the fact that the rebels who kidnapped Mr Mehrtens demanded a ransom. The group is the umbrella organization leading a decades-long armed struggle for independence in Papua. “We don’t have many requests. Our only condition is that New Zealand is willing to sit down and talk with us so that we can convey our feelings,” said Sebby Sambom, spokesman for the West Papua National Liberation Army. “The location of the meeting with New Zealand can be determined later, as well as the meeting with Jakarta we will send a team of facilitators. “After that, we can organize the release of the pilot, because our commander-in-chief has agreed to release him.” New Zealand works with Indonesia A spokesman for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the ABC that “Mr Mehrtens’ well-being is our top priority”. New Zealand officials are “doing everything in their power to secure a peaceful resolution and the safe release of Mr Mehrtens, including working closely with the Indonesian authorities and deploying New Zealand consular staff” , they said. “We also support Mr. Mehrtens’ family, here in Aotearoa and in Indonesia. “They have asked for confidentiality at this incredibly difficult time.” Article first published on ABC News Link to original story

