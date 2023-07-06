Merit-seeking to hold Imran after NAB law changes





ISLAMABAD: Although the hastily amended NAB order apparently signaled the government’s intention to arrest Imran Khan and his wife, officials familiar with the corruption probe say it would nonetheless be difficult to detain them if the law is applied on merit.

The latest amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance restored the power of the NAB Chairman to issue an arrest warrant during the investigation if the accused fails to join the investigation despite notices or he does not voluntarily cooperate in such an investigation.

In the cases in question, although Imran was uncooperative at first, he appeared as summons from investigators and therefore cannot be arrested for non-appearance. Not only had he joined the investigation, Imran shifts blame to others to clear himself of the allegations, according to a source. Bushra Bibi, meanwhile, sees this as a war between truth and lies in which she and her husband would win.

Imran is grilled on two counts: buying the gifts he has received from abroad at a negligible price due to misappraisal of their value and allowing funds received from the UK’s National Crime Agency to be transferred to the account of the Supreme Court in payment of a fine imposed on the property tycoon by the Supreme Court in a case related to land encroachment in Karachi. Bushra is under investigation as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, which benefited from the property magnate.

In the Toshakhana case, Imran argued before the NAB that he was not involved in determining the value of the gifts he received from abroad. Instead, his military secretary was responsible for it. Therefore, according to Imran, his former MS should be held responsible in case the assessment was not done properly. He is only responsible, Imran told investigators, in case the MS alleges that he (Imran) influenced him to manipulate the assessment process. Ask him to say that in front of me, he told NAB.

On the NCA case, he said £190m had been repatriated in light of the deal the NCA had struck with the property mogul. (NAB does not have access to the settlement agreed between the two.) Imran insisted the settlement suggested the money would go to the tycoon who wanted it deposited into the SC account to pay his fine. In case the government had an objection, it could divert funds from that account to another, he said. Asked what required cabinet approval, Imran on this matter was ignorant saying he had been advised and therefore let it go. But if it’s something illegal, he told NAB, it was the decision of the whole cabinet, so everyone should be held accountable, not him alone. The NAB also summoned the cabinet members. Almost half of them said they could not remember how it happened and therefore could not provide details and the other half blamed Shehzad Akbar, the Tsar Imran’s responsibility. Shehzad being overseas is beyond the reach of the NABs. Bushra told NAB that as a trustee she is not the beneficiary. She said she was told that the people in the area (where Al-Qadir University is located) were poor and that she and her PM husband thought of founding a university. Whoever gave the money was spent on the university and not on her. The NAB gave her a questionnaire in English and she answered in Urdu saying that she was not well educated so she could not answer in English. She said she got married after doing the intermediate and therefore could not continue her studies afterwards.

An NAB official, while speaking to The News, said that legally there was no basis to arrest Imran and his wife, even after the amendment to the Accountability Act, as the former couple in power cooperated fully. Any arbitrary decision to that effect would be counterproductive as the court could award him redress, he said. At present, the NAB is relying on a bail plea filed by Imran under a warrant issued by the accountability office in the past when he was not cooperating with the investigation. The Islamabad High Court has extended the bail several times as the NAB lightly pushes for its cancellation demanding that his custody be required. If the court no longer grants an extension, the warrant will be reinstated, allowing NAB to arrest him.

