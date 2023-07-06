Before Modis Paris’ visit, Macron’s adviser meets him





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Paris next week, French President Emmanuel Bonne’s diplomatic adviser met Prime Minister and national security adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday. PM Modi will participate this year in the Bastille Day Parade to be held in Paris on July 14 as a guest of honor. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Bonne briefed Modi on the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation amid the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to France. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Macron for his invitation to participate in the July 14 celebrations as a guest of honour. Recalling his recent meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Hiroshima, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris. This would further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and France, according to the statement. Delighted to receive Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President @EmmanuelMacron. Looking forward to meeting my friend President Macron in Paris on July 14. The India-France strategic partnership is of great importance for the global good. pic.twitter.com/0oI4OIYUYz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023 Sources said the main agenda of talks between Doval and Bonne was preparations for Modi’s visit and overall strategic cooperation. Modi’s trip to Paris will be special because it will be the first visit on July 14 by a foreign leader in Macron’s current term, sources said. July 14, commemorated as July 14, is the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution. A contingent of 269 members from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces has already departed for Paris to take part in the July 14 parade, alongside their French counterpart. The Indian Army contingent comprising 77 marchers and 38 band members is led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Indian Navy contingent will be led by Commander Vrat Baghel and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead the Indian Air Force contingent. The army contingent is represented by the Punjab Regiment, which is one of the oldest regiments in the Indian Army. The regiment’s troops participated in both the World Wars and post-independence operations. During World War I, they received 18 battle and theater honours. The band of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment accompanies the contingent. The regiment is the oldest rifle regiment in the Indian Army. They are the recipients of six Victoria Crosses before Independence. Three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets will also participate in the overflight of the Champs Elysées on this occasion, alongside French jets. France has been a key partner for India in a range of sectors, including defence, space and nuclear technology, and sources said progress in these areas was expected. This year, the two countries are celebrating 25 years of their strategic partnership. The armies of the two countries participated in joint exercises and shared experiences.

