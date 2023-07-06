Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in documents case





Walt Nauta, aide to former President Donald Trump, disembarks from Trump’s plane, known as Trump Force One, in Bedminster, New Jersey, following an appearance in US Court Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. in Miami on June 13, 2023.

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Walt Nauta, valet to former President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in the classified documents case, pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges Thursday during his appearance in federal court.

Nauta said little during the brief hearing before a federal justice of the peace in Miami. When asked if he had read the charges against him and if he had been able to speak to a lawyer, Nauta replied, “Yes, your honor,” NBC News reported.

The arrest lasted about five minutes.

Nauta pleaded more than three weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to his alleged efforts to keep top secret documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

The Navy veteran and aide to the former president appeared in that first hearing on June 13, but was not arraigned because he did not have a local Florida attorney to represent him. Nauta’s arraignment was postponed until June 27, but it was also postponed because his flight to Miami was canceled.

In the days leading up to the hearing, there was no indication on the criminal record that Nauta had retained the services of a local attorney. But about an hour before the arraignment, a source familiar with the matter, who asked to speak anonymously ahead of the hearing, confirmed to CNBC that Nauta will be represented by Sasha Dadan, a South Florida criminal defense attorney. .

Dadan did not respond to requests for comment.

Stanley Woodward, a Washington, DC-based attorney for Nauta, declined CNBC’s request for comment ahead of the hearing.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment accuses Nauta of working with Trump to move and hide boxes containing hundreds of classified documents that were stored at the former president’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago , after leaving office.

Nauta is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents by bribery and making false statements. The most serious charges against Nauta carry maximum prison sentences of 20 years.

The trial is currently set for mid-August, although experts expect that date to be pushed back much later. Smith asked the court to postpone the trial to begin in December. Judge Aileen Cannon gave attorneys for Trump and Nauta until next Monday to respond to Smith’s request.

