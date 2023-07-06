“I have not committed any crime, why should I leave Pakistan?” Imran Khan says he was threatened with death





Lahore [Pakistan]July 6 (ANI): Accusing his “political opponents” of being “eager to kill him”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said he would stay in Pakistan and challenge all legal cases despite his good health. supporters overseas urging him to leave the country, Dawn reported.

In a video address from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday, Khan said his supporters called him and said the Pakistani establishment and all political parties were against him and had already “jailed” him. entire PTI.

“I have not committed any theft or crime. Why should I leave Pakistan?” He asked. “I stand here alone because I have faith in Allah,” Dawn said quoting the former prime minister.

Last month the government banned Khan, his wife and hundreds of political aides from traveling abroad after the May 9 arrest of the PTI leader sparked violent protests across the country.

The PTI chairman alleged that six more FIRs had been registered against him, bringing the total to 180 cases, and that he was running from court to court for bail in “bogus cases”.

The former prime minister further stressed that his party’s lawyers, leaders and workers should register “cases against police officers who he said were using high-handed tactics against citizens, including family members. of PTI leaders and workers,” Dawn reported.

“The nation must not continue to support oppression but oppose it peacefully,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan lashed out at the government of Shehbaz Sharif and alleged that the administration had “made a plan” to put him in jail and that the whole episode that unfolded during his arrest was “pre-planned”.

Addressing the nation, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “I want the nation to know how a plan has been hatched to arrest me based on false and baseless cases. A lawyer is killed in Quetta and without any investigation or evidence. Shahbaz Sharif’s adviser comes on TV the same day and says the murder was committed by Imran Khan and later the video of the same lawyer’s widow shows who did it”.

On May 9 this year, former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan was arrested from within the High Court of Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption in connection with the Al- Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife. , Bushra Bibi.

After Khan’s arrest, his party called for protests, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to repression and numerous arrests were made across the country. Those accused of the May 9 violence are tried by military courts. (ANI)

