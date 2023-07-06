Xi Jinping warned Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons





What are Putin and Xi discussing? A report now suggests the Chinese president was unequivocal about Russia’s nuclear threats. Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly personally warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the “Financial Times” and refers to the statements of several Chinese and Western diplomats. According to this, Xi spoke to Putin about it when he visited Moscow in March. According to the Financial Times, Chinese diplomats have pointed out that it was thanks to their country that Russia had given up on its blatant threats to use nuclear weapons. The Kremlin denies the information Stopping Putin from taking such a step was a key part of China’s campaign to restore damaged relations with Europe, the newspaper said, citing a senior Chinese government adviser. The Kremlin denied the information. In recent months, there have been repeated nuclear threats from Russia. Since the attack on Ukraine, Putin and his confidants have repeatedly stressed that Russia will defend itself with “all available means” if the country’s existence is threatened. It is unclear exactly where the Kremlin draws these red lines. China is seen as a close ally of Russia If Xi Putin did indeed warn against the use of nuclear weapons, as the “Financial Times” reports, it would be a significant insight into Sino-Russian relations. Because during the meeting in Moscow, Xi and Putin showed unity outwardly. The two heads of state reached an agreement to extend their strategic partnership until 2030. Additional deliveries of Russian gas to China were agreed, and China also wanted to supply more electrical engineering to Russia. China is also considered a close ally of Russia during the war in Ukraine. However, Xi often portrays his state as a neutral mediator, while the government has so far largely complied with international sanctions against Moscow not to become a target of sanctions itself. However, tensions between China and the United States are also increasing.

