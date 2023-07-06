Will Donald Trump dodge the GOP debates? If he refuses to meet his rivals on stage, voters will be entitled to wonder what he is afraid of.





Candidates’ debates have become a staple of presidential campaigns, and they’re especially valuable in primaries. Voters get to see how well candidates perform under pressure, and relative unknowns get rare exposure against frontrunners. Debates helped Barack Obama in 2008 against Hillary Clinton, and they helped Donald Trump in 2016. So it’s notable that this time Trump is threatening not to debate.

Trump and his advisers are signaling that the hell is likely dodging the first GOP debate, which the Republican National Committee has scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Fox News is the media host, and the former president is sore because the network hasn’t always broadcast his rallies live. He recently spoke to Truth Social to say that Fox wanted him to show up and get debate notes.

He claimed that Fox wanted him to debate while trying to promote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against hope. Sorry, FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!! he wrote.

People also read…

Trump’s true motivation is likely closer to that offered by an adviser who told NBC News he wasn’t going to debate unless he was forced to by changing the polls. Trump is well ahead in GOP nominating polls, as he likes to say. He doesn’t want to give his opponents a chance to challenge him in front of a large TV audience. His advisers say Trump could even hold a rally at the same time as the debate, leaving his competitors to fight each other.

Trump has no obligation to debate, other than to show respect for voters. But our guess is that he knows his lead in the polls isn’t as invincible as he wants everyone to believe. He gets around 50% in most national polls, and many of them won’t give up on him no matter what he says in a debate. But others are on board because they know him as the former president or as a response to Democratic criminal indictments they view as partisan.

Millions of those voters might consider someone else who looked impressive in the debates, and that’s what Trump wants to avoid. He hopes to arrive at the nomination with rallies at which he can attack President Biden and tout his first-term record without anyone pointing out his failures or the risks of a second term. The GOP gave Trump a chance to debate in 2016, but he wants to deny his rivals that chance this year.

Salena Zito: GOP voters are weary of Trump’s ‘airing of grievances’

Unlike in 2016, his challengers won’t hesitate to challenge Trump in the debates this time around. That’s true for DeSantis, who is second in most polls and at 44 may show a stark age contrast to Trump, 77. Former Vice President Mike Pence will challenge Trump on foreign policy and abortion. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has become Trump’s most effective critic at New Hampshire town halls.

No one can force Trump to debate, but the RNC could help if it dropped its rule that every debater must pledge to support the eventual nominee. It’s a good idea in theory. But Trump could use that as an excuse not to debate, and his wish wouldn’t mean much anyway. This should therefore not be an obstacle for other candidates.

If Trump refuses to debate in the primaries, voters will be left wondering what the former president is afraid of.

Catch the latest opinions

Get weekly opinion pieces, letters and editorials straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://democratherald.com/opinion/column/wall-street-journal-will-donald-trump-duck-the-gop-debates-if-he-refuses-to-meet/article_ab6a7076-a4b3-516a-a8f5-6ab1f2459fcc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos