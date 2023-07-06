Ban on the export of bauxite ore; Developing a National Mineral Refining and Processing Industry in Indonesia





Moreover, this bauxite ore export ban is part of a larger national program of the Indonesian government; a program by which the country wishes to develop its own downstream metallurgical industries, thus increasing the income of this sector. In January 2020, nickel was subject to a similar export ban, and certainly not without success, as the value of Indonesia’s nickel exports grew rapidly after 2020. In the words of the President Widodo, nickel ore exports only reached a value of around IDR 17 trillion. (about $1.17 billion) before the nickel ore ban, but the value of the country’s processed nickel exports jumped to about IDR 450 trillion (about $31 billion) in 2022. This is a marked improvement. This impressive increase can be attributed to the rapid increase in demand for nickel from the global electric automobile industry (with Indonesia’s nickel exports being particularly targeted to China and Japan) and the growing number of nickel smelters commissioned in Indonesia. And that is exactly what the mineral export ban aims to do: it encourages investment (foreign and domestic) in onshore smelting facilities. However, Indonesia’s nickel ore export ban has also caused friction. The European Union (EU) filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in November 2019, as the bloc is negatively affected by Indonesia’s nickel ore export ban. After the WTO ruled (in November 2022) that this ban was a violation of WTO rules, Indonesia decided to appeal this decision in December 2022. It could take until 2024 or 2025 before that this appeal is dealt with by the WTO. However, regardless of the outcome of the WTO, it seems abundantly clear that Indonesia will not allow its refining and mineral processing ambitions to be derailed. President Widodo has in fact repeatedly hinted in statements that Indonesia should essentially ignore international resistance to the country’s refining and processing development program in the mining sector. And the success of developing downstream segments in the nickel mining value chain is certainly encouraging Indonesia to target other minerals. What is bauxite? Bauxite, a sedimentary rock, is the world’s main raw material for alumina. The alumina is then transformed into aluminum through a smelting process. Bauxite is also a source of gallium (a material commonly used in thermometers, semiconductors for electronics, and light-emitting diodes). It is estimated that more than 90% of global bauxite production is consumed by the aluminum industry. Aluminum, a silver-white, lightweight, soft and malleable metal, is used in a wide variety of products including trains, cars, construction, cans, foils, cookware, window frames, beer kegs and airplane parts. Bauxite is found in most countries. However, the largest deposits are found in tropical countries. Large deposits of gravel mixed with sand were discovered in Australia in the 1950s. Australia then became the world’s largest producer of bauxite at the start of the 21st century. Indonesia ranks among the largest producers of bauxite. However, its impact on the global market is not too great. Based on data from the US Geological Survey, global bauxite production totaled around 380 million metric tons in 2022, while Indonesia produced 21 million metric tons of bauxite that year. This therefore implies that Indonesia’s share of world production is only 5.5%. This contrasts sharply with its role in nickel mining (Indonesia being the world’s largest producer of nickel, contributing about 30-35% of total world production and holding about 22% of world reserves). [..] This is the introduction to the article. The full article is available in our June 2023 report. This report (an electronic report) can be ordered by emailing [email protected] or message +62.882.9875.1125 (including WhatsApp) . Take a peek inside the report here! Price of this report: 150,000 rupees

US$10,-

EUR €10,-

