Government loses legal challenge to avoid handing over Boris Johnson’s Covid WhatsApps





The Cabinet Office lost a legal challenge to withhold Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages 3 minute read The Cabinet Office has lost a legal challenge to allow them to withhold Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages from the Covid investigation, after previously claiming they were ‘unambiguously irrelevant’. In a decision today, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham refused judicial review by the Cabinet Office of a decision that would require them to carry messages from figures at the top of government during the pandemic, including the former Prime Minister and members of his cabinet. The High Court said the Cabinet Office must now provide all documents requested by Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the Covid inquiry. Baroness Hallet gave notice under Section 21 to request all the documents after the government initially refused to hand them over. The court held: “In our judgment, the fact that the Section 21 Notice will produce irrelevant material does not invalidate the Notice or mean that the Section 21 Notice [notice] cannot be exercised legally. » The government said it “supports the important and necessary work of the inquiry” into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will “comply” with the ruling. The government added that it had accepted the order with ‘regret’ after questioning whether the inquiry had the power to ‘compel’ senior politicians into delivering messages which it said were ‘unambiguously un relevant”. “The request for unambiguously irrelevant documents is beyond the powers of the investigation. Individuals, junior officials, current and former ministers and departments should not be required to provide documents that are irrelevant to the work of the investigation. This represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of the investigation. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information,” the government said in a statement. communicated. Ahead of the Covid-19 inquiry, the former Johnson handed over “all” of his WhatsApps and notebooks from his time in Downing Street during the pandemic to the inquiry committee. His spokesman said Johnson wanted the Cabinet Office to do the same. Johnson’s intervention appeared to contradict the Cabinet Office’s aim of withholding certain documents, after they were criticized for withholding them by Lady Hallet. However, the former prime minister’s spokesman said he did not want to deliberately “contradict” the government’s position. Lady Hallet then ordered the Cabinet Office to deliver messages as Johnson did. However, the government has appealed for this not to happen. At the time, the Cabinet Office strongly maintained that the Inquiry had no power to request unambiguously irrelevant information which was outside the scope of that Inquiry”. Today the Cabinet Office lost that appeal and handed over the unredacted messages. MP Angela Rayner, deputy Labor leader and shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had ‘wasted taxpayers’ time and money’ waging legal battles. “After this latest humiliating defeat, the Prime Minister must accept the decision and fully comply with the Inquiry’s demands for evidence. “The public deserve answers, not more attempts by the Prime Minister to undermine the Covid inquiry. There can no longer be any excuses to hide the truth. It’s time to hand over the evidence.” PoliticsHome Newsletters PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe

