Trump aide Nauta to face trial in classified documents case





Donald Trump’s former personal assistant, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court in Florida after two previous attempts to indict him in the classified documents case were postponed.

Nauta, a co-defendant in the case with Trump, is accused of helping Trump hide top-secret national security files from investigators after Trump left the White House. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 counts after more than 100 classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, according to the indictment.

Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Nauta, pleaded on her behalf, waived the reading of the complaint, and requested a jury trial.

Nauta said just three words in court after US Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres asked him if he had read the charges and had been able to see a lawyer. Yes, Your Honor, he replied.

The hearing lasted about five minutes.

Nauta’s search for a lawyer twice delayed his arraignment last month.

Asked when he left court about his difficulty in finding a local lawyer, Nauta did not answer.

It was unclear before Thursday’s appearance whether Nauta, a military valet to Trump’s White House who followed Trump to Florida after his presidency, had found a local attorney.

Walt Nauta, aide to former President Donald Trump, arrives in Bedminster, New Jersey on June 13. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

By the time of his appearance on Thursday, Nauta had hired Florida-based attorney Sasha Dadan, a source familiar with the decision said.

Torres, the judge, postponed Nautas’ arraignment when he didn’t have a permanent attorney in Florida for his first hearing. Nauta missed the second hearing due to bad weather.

Nauta faces six counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record and making false statements, according to the federal indictment, which was unsealed in June.

Nauta pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court alongside Trump, who pleaded not guilty to all charges.

