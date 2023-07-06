PM Modi, former Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga discuss deepening special global strategic partnership









Update: Jul 06, 2023

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Japanese Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association (JIA), Yoshihide Suga, on Thursday. The two held talks on deepening the special India-Japan strategic and global partnership in different areas including parliamentary exchanges, investments and economic ties.

“Glad to have Mr. @sugawitter, JIA Chairman and former Prime Minister of Japan, and the ‘Ganesha Group’ of Japanese parliamentarians and @keidanren CEO. We had an interesting discussion about deepening our partnership strategic and global special in different areas including parliamentary trade, investment and economic ties, P2P ties, tourism and skills development,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Thursday.

The former Japanese Prime Minister is visiting India with a delegation of more than 100 members including government officials, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) and members of the “Ganesha no Kai” group of parliamentarians.

Prime Minister Modi had a fruitful interaction with accompanying members of the “Ganesha no Kai” parliamentary group on strengthening parliamentary ties between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

They welcomed the growing popularity of yoga and Ayurveda in Japan and discussed ways to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Keidanren members to India and highlighted the sweeping reforms being undertaken in the country to improve the business ecosystem. He called on Japanese investors to expand their existing investments and explore new avenues of cooperation, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Yoshihide Suga said it was important to deepen cooperation between India and Japan as special strategic global partners.

Addressing the FICCI event, former Japanese Prime Minister Suga said he would welcome suggestions on how MPs from the two countries can work together to improve bilateral trade and business opportunities.

Suga expressed hope that the delegation of Japan’s “Ganesha” group of MPs visiting India will give new impetus to India-Japan relations and provide an opportunity to further strengthen trade commitments.

Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Rajya Sabha and Chairman of FICCI India-Japan Forum of Parliamentarians, said, “Japan is the 5th largest FDI investor in India and between April 2000 and September 2022 we received inflows of FDI worth $38.12 billion, or 6 percent. cent of the total contributions received.”

The year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India. (ANI)

