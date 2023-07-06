Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to step up war training













the president of China, Xi Jinping, called on the army to intensify war training so that the country would be able to defend its sovereignty, if necessary. The information was disclosed on Thursday 6 by the state news agency Xinhua, after the meeting of the Chinese leader with the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States. UNITED STATESJanet Yellen, which dealt with tensions between nations. During an inspection visit to the Commando Oriental, which provides security in the east of the country, the head of state told the troops that the world is immersed in profound transformations and, therefore, Chinese security would be uncertain. The military center is also tasked with monitoring the Taiwan Strait, which China considers part of its territory. “We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely uphold our national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi said. + US Treasury Secretary arrives in China amid tension between parties Also in March, after winning his third term, Xi had already made a request to strengthen military training, so that it can safeguard national security, so that the country’s armed forces reach the level of a “great wall”. of steel”. » . He also said that any pro-independence activity encouraged by outside authorities must be resisted. Continue after ad The Chinese president also stressed that contact with Taiwanese leaders should be avoided, as it could be interpreted as a form of support for the intentions. secessionistsgives “rogue province”, as Taiwan considers. + The United States advises Americans not to travel to China The historically strained relationship worsened with the visit of then-Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August last year. In a phone call before the trip, Xi warned President Joe Biden that anyone who plays with fire could be consumed by it, without naming Pelosi. For less than 24 hours in the capital, Taipei, the Democrat described as “unbreakable” the American commitment to the defense of Taiwanese democracy. The statements were not welcomed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, however, which warned of the “serious impact” of the visit on the future of China-US relations. In June this year, Biden compared the government of China’s Xi Jinping to a dictatorship, but said his stance would not have harmed trade between nations. The United States is Taiwan’s largest international arms supplier, and growing American support for the island is increasing tensions in the region. China, in turn, condemns the US presence in the region and claims Taiwan as part of its territory. The Chinese army does not rule out using force to take control of the island, if necessary. The Taiwanese government rejects these claims and says that only its people can decide its future. Continue after ad



