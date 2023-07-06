Politics
Former private secretary claims Erdogan made secret deals with US and Israeli officials when founding his party
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
In a speech to parliament on Wednesday, former private secretary and adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged that secret negotiations took place between Erdogan and US officials as well as Israeli agents before his political party was established in 2002. , claiming that Erdogan’s party rise in politics was the result of secret agreements.
Turhan mez, a member of the opposition Y (good) party, has responded to claims by a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) that US President Joe Biden backed the opposition bloc in the general elections in May.
Mez, who served as Erdogan’s private secretary during the process of creating the AKP between 2000 and 2002 and later became a lawmaker, said he was aware of all of Erdogan’s visits to the United States during that period and that he had detailed knowledge of who had been contacted and the nature of those contacts.
“During this time, I am very aware of the negotiations that took place with the prince of darkness, Richard Perle, and what was obtained in return,” mez said.
If you don’t believe me, then go talk to Mr. Erdogan yourself. Ask him: “During the creation of the AKP, did you leave everyone who accompanied you and secretly meet with Israeli agents and Richard Perle in Washington? Just see what it tells you… mez added.
Record of mez’s remarks in parliament:
TBMM Minutes of July 5
Perle was a prominent neoconservative who held an influential position in the administration of US President George W. Bush. As a key adviser to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Perle played a pivotal role in shaping the course of the Iraq War. His involvement spanned from 1987 to 2004, during which time he served on the Advisory Committee of the Defense Policy Board and served as Chairman from 2001 to 2003.
Erdogan’s meetings with Perle and other US officials before becoming prime minister have been kept secret from the public. Former associates of Erdogan who had previously shared their testimonies with the media revealed that Erdogan, who comes from an Islamist and anti-American political background, told his counterparts at these meetings that the party he intended to create would not adopt an anti-American position. .
Perle recounted his meeting with Erdogan in mid-2002 at a conference organized by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in early 2004. He described Erdogan, who was then present in the room as prime minister, to the guests .
Perle mentioned that his friend, Erdogans then adviser Cneyt Zapsu, called him and asked if he would be interested in meeting the person who could become prime minister. Perle gladly accepted the invitation in 2002.
Perle said the meeting lasted about two and a half hours. He shared his impression of the discussion, saying he left the meeting convinced that Erdogan was a lucky individual who would lead a nation where the people looked up to him. Perle described him as someone who believed in the Turkish state, had faith in Turkish democracy and would lead the country in a new direction. He expressed the belief that Turkey has long needed new and young leadership.
Erdogan’s visits to the United States before he took office in 2003 are frequently used in conspiracy theories by the ultranationalist opposition, suggesting that contrary to his Islamist image, Erdogan was in fact a leader who enjoyed good relations with Washington. In addition, they present a White House meeting in 2002 as evidence supporting claims that Erdogan was received by President Bush, even though he did not hold an official position in the state due to a ban by a court on standing for election. According to ultranationalists, Erdogan, during his visits to the United States, agreed to cooperate with the United States in the war in Iraq and authorized the use of military bases in Turkey for the operation in Iraq by American troops .
However, on February 25, 2003, a motion was presented to the Turkish Parliament which granted the government permission to deploy the Turkish Armed Forces in foreign countries and the presence of foreign military forces in Turkey.
The motion sought authorization from parliament for a period of six months, authorizing the presence of 62,000 foreign military personnel, 255 planes and 65 helicopters in Turkey. Despite then Prime Minister Erdogan’s request, the motion, which would have allowed Turkey to be used as a base for the US invasion of Iraq, was rejected by parliament.
mez resigned from the AKP and decided not to run again in 2007. He moved to the UK in 2008. In 2012, along with ultranationalist officers and civilians, he was involved in the Ergenekon trial, a case which aimed to dismantle the alleged deep state organization called Ergenekon, which has been accused of plotting to overthrow the Erdogan government. However, after Erdogan reached an agreement with the officers who stood trial in the Ergenekon case to purge bureaucrats and officers affiliated with the Glen Movement, a group critical of the government, mez’s lawsuits were dropped and he returned to turkey in 2020. mez was elected to parliament in the may 2023 elections. as a doctor by profession, mez had previously made stark statements about erdogan’s health, revealing that erdogan had secretly surrendered in the United States for cancer surgery and that he accompanied her during the procedure.
