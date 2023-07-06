A key way to prevent Donald Trump from being our next president





If you think it would be a national tragedy if indicted former President Donald Trump were our next president, it’s time to start worrying.

The latest NBC News poll indicates that only 20% of the country thinks the nation is heading in the right direction, and 74% think we are on the wrong track. President Joe Biden’s approval rating sits stubbornly at 43% and his disapproval at 53%. Sixty-eight percent of the country thinks Biden’s mental and physical health is a major or moderate issue. The same NBC poll in a general election clash against Trump, Biden leads by just 4%, which is within the margin of error, and is the same percentage he won the popular vote with in 2020, despite all the revelations about Trump in the last two years. Very recent national polls have Trump leading Biden.

Trump’s lead over his closest challenger for the Republican nomination is at least 30%, and the prospect of anti-Trumpers consolidating around a single Republican challenger seems remote. More worryingly, the latest poll tied Trump and Biden in the crucial state of Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign event July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. The former president faces a growing list of top Republican challengers. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

It is obvious that the split of the independents will decide the next election. However, how “unaffiliated” voters participate in the primary process may be a key to preventing Donald Trump from securing the Republican nomination. The difference between an unaffiliated voter and an independent is more than semantic. Being independent is a function of how one identifies. It’s an identity that people use when they want to see themselves as more open-minded. An unaffiliated voter is based on voter registration. When a voter chooses not to register to vote as a member of either party, perhaps out of disgust with both political parties or a desire to avoid being labeled as a Democrat or Republican, it is considered unaffiliated for voter registration purposes.

The reason this becomes extremely important in the primary process is that there are states that allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Thus, if these voters were to turn out massively in the Republican primaries where they are allowed to vote, they could be a decisive factor in depriving Trump of the nomination.

There are key swing states including Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia which are

“Open primary states”, where unaffiliated registered voters are allowed to vote in either party’s primary.

Now imagine if all states allowed unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections, especially in states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The pool of voters would be enlarged by more than a third (34%) in Arizona, by more than four million (27%) in Florida, by almost a third (31%) in Nevada, by around one million voters (14%) in Pennsylvania.

By contrast, in Oregon, there are more unaffiliated voters than Democrats or Republicans. However, because Oregon is a closed-party state, these voters cannot participate in the state’s primary process. Think how different the political landscape would be if unaffiliated voters turned out overwhelmingly in the primaries. These voters do not represent the base of either the Democratic or Republican parties, so the candidates would not fight for the most extreme voters, they should instead appeal to the centrist center. Currently, 27 states allow open primaries to allow unaffiliated voters to vote, and 23 do not.

Last fall, The Common Good, a nonpartisan organization, released The Common Good Index of National Division, an annual index that quantifies the level of national division. The results indicate that “88% believe that the way political parties choose candidates is a major national divisive factor. Twenty-five% of Americans place this at the top of their list of things that divide us most.”

The problem with unaffiliated voters is that their turnout in partisan primaries is extremely low despite the impact their numbers could have if pressured into voting. While Donald Trump’s chances of securing the Republican nomination are high, his chances of winning the general election still look somewhat doubtful, even against a less than popular Biden. However, Trump’s chances of victory increase dramatically if the No Labels group goes ahead with its plan to present a “unity ticket”, consisting of a leading Democrat and Republican on their line of support. vote. Most political observers believe that if they decide to go ahead with their plan, Trump could win the swing states by getting a plurality of voters because the unity ticket would drive away a much larger proportion of voters. Biden voters.

No Labels has done very important work to advance our democracy, including creating the Problem Solvers Caucus in Congress that nobly advanced the notion of bipartisan legislative efforts and compromise.

However, No Labels’ effort to run an independent ticket is extremely dangerous. That’s why they have to rotate their mission. Instead, he should mount a massive campaign of unaffiliated voter turnout to spur a wave of more centrist voters who would likely support a candidate other than Trump. With huge voter turnout unaffiliated with the Republican primary, in states that allow it, the political landscape could be completely altered and a defeat at Trump’s nomination could be entirely possible. No Labels has indicated that one of its core tenets is that Trump should never be elected president again and such an effort could guarantee that.

Additionally, No Labels should expand this effort to convince closed primary states like New York to move to the open primary approach, which would loosen the stranglehold political bosses have on the primary process as it relates to other positions. electives, which would certainly allow more moderate voices to emerge.

The start of the 2024 primary process is only seven months away, and we need an all-out effort to prevent Trump from emerging as the Republican nominee. Generating unaffiliated participation in open primaries can go a long way towards achieving this.

Tom Rogers is Editor of Newsweek, Founder of CNBC and CNBC Contributor. He also founded MSNBC and is the former CEO of TiVo. Currently, Executive Chairman of Engine Gaming & Media and a member of Keep Our Republic, an organization dedicated to preserving national democracy.

Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and crisis communications consultant with over 30 years of experience in politics, government, nonprofits, and the private sector. She is also a political analyst for MSNBC/NBC News.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors.

