



Rishi Sunak has suffered a major blow as the High Court announced there was no reason to stop Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks being sent to Baroness Heather Hallett’s Covid inquiry. Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham rejected the Government’s appeal for judicial review, but stressed the Cabinet Office could make a different request to Lady Hallett. The PM challenged Baroness Halletts’ order, which was backed by Johnson, as Cabinet Office lawyers argued the inquiry lacked the legal power to release ‘unambiguously irrelevant’ information . Whitehall lawyers also suggested the documents would cover issues “unrelated to the government’s handling of Covid”. Baroness Heather Hallett, arriving at Dorland House in London Pennsylvania Baroness Hallett warned that the position of the Cabinet Offices undermined its ability to carry out the inquiry properly and would have serious implications for all public inquiries. Johnson had previously said he was “more than happy” for the inquiry to see his unredacted messages and even threatened to bypass the Cabinet Office by sending the material he had directly to Baroness Hallett. The High Court judgment ruled that the Section 21 notice issued in May was valid. He said: We therefore dismiss the application for judicial review, but record that the Cabinet Office may respond to the opinion by making a request under section 21(4), that it is unreasonable to produce documents which do not relate to a matter under investigation. Rishi Sunak Pennsylvania It will be up to the president of the investigation to rule on this request. The Cabinet Office has until 4 p.m. Monday to hand over relevant material to the Covid inquiry. A government spokesperson said: ‘We will fully comply with this judgment and will now work with the investigation team on practical arrangements. Responding to the ruling, Labor Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: “As the rest of the country grapples with the cost of living crisis, Rishi Sunak has wasted taxpayers’ time and money in legal battles doomed to withhold evidence from the Covid investigation. Boris Johnson leaves his London home Pennsylvania “After this latest humiliating defeat, the Prime Minister must accept the decision and fully comply with the inquiry’s demands for evidence. Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Spokesperson, added: This is a victory for transparency and a humiliating defeat for this Conservative government. Rishi Sunak should never have wasted taxpayers’ money trying to dodge scrutiny and hide the truth. The government must now agree to comply fully with the demands of Covid Inquirys. Bereaved families deserve better than this endless game of smoke and mirrors.

