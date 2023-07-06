US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to ease strained relations

BEIJING (AP) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition, but will defend trade restrictions imposed by the United States for security reasons and express concern about controls at Beijing’s export on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, a senior Treasury official said Thursday.

Yellen was due to meet China’s No. 2 Premier Li Qiang on Friday as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over security, technology and other irritants. . Treasury officials said she would not meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Washington does not support the decoupling or disconnection of U.S. and Chinese industries and markets, and Yellen will reiterate that message, the Treasury official said. Businessmen have warned it could hurt innovation and growth as the two governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.

Yellen planned to discuss targeted action by Washington on trade due to national security or human rights concerns, according to the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

His visit follows that of the Secretary of State Antoine Blink, who met Xi last month during the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their armies.

Major deals aren’t expected to come out of meetings between Yellen and Chinese officials this week, said William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington.

The hope of relaunching dialogue between the two nations is rather the objective. “The best you can hope for this time around is for the Chinese to agree to some kind of structure to continue the economic conversations,” he said.

The Chinese government has been frustrated with american curbs on Chinese access to advanced processor chips for security reasons. This threatens to delay or derail the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to develop telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hinder China’s development.

Washington does not use security restrictions for economic gain and views national security as non-negotiable, the Treasury official said.

The United States wants healthy economic competition with China, but sees some of Beijing’s trade practices as unfair, the official said. They said Yellen would detail those concerns in meetings with Chinese officials.

The official cited this week’s announcement of Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium as an example of policies Washington wants more information on. The announcement rocked South Korea and other countries whose industries rely on Chinese metal supplies.

Washington wants to promote resilient supply chains and guard against overreliance on suppliers in critical areas, but does not see this as decoupling, the Treasury official said.

Sourabh Gupta, a senior Asia-Pacific international relations policy scholar at the Institute for China-American Studies in Washington, said the US argument that the targeted restrictions come from a national security perspective and not economic competitiveness should not convince the Chinese government. but can provide additional assurances that more communication between countries is desired.

It helps create some assurance that at least the United States is looking for a good relationship, he said.

Yellen said earlier that the two governments could and should find a way to live together despite their strained relationship over geopolitics and economic development.

Treasury officials told reporters earlier in Washington that the secretary wanted to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest surge came after President Joe Biden called Xi a dictator. The Chinese government protested, but Biden said his outspoken statements just aren’t something I’m going to change much.

Ties became particularly testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was later shot down.

___

Fatima Hussein, an Associated Press reporter in Washington, contributed to this report.