Donald Trump is seemingly indifferent to the prospect of his online ramblings getting someone killed (again)





Eight years after announcing his first run for the White House, it is more than a little clear that Donald Trump’s mere existence poses a threat to society. This threat has taken many different forms, from demonizing entire groups of people to suggesting that Americans fire bleach, to instigating a violent riot that left five people dead, to inspirational attacks against prosecutors. More recently? It involved posting Barack Obama’s purported address online and a man showing up in the neighborhood with guns shortly afterwards.

From CNN:

A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. neighborhood began live-streaming to the area shortly after sharing a post from Donald Trump on social media in which the former president released what he claimed was Obama’s address, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors included the details in a detention note filed Wednesday urging Federal Justice of the Peace Zia Faruquit to keep the defendant, Taylor Taranto, detained pending trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. 2021. Taranto has yet to be charged over the incident last week.

According to prosecutors, after sharing Trump’s post, Taranto wrote on Telegram: We’ve circled these losers! See you in hell, Podestas and Obamas. (John Podesta is the former chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.) Prosecutors also said Taranto told YouTube subscribers during a live stream that he was trying to get a good shot. angle on a shot. Tarantos van reportedly had 400 rounds of ammunition when arrested last week. Judge Faruqui said in a hearing on Wednesday that he does not believe Taranto poses a flight risk, which federal law states he must be to be detained pending trial on Jan. 6, although the judge said he feared Taranto was a danger to the community. (Was the 400 bullets outside a former president’s house the tip?)

A federal advocate representing Taranto did not immediately respond to Vanity Fairs’ request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Trump. (According to the Washington Post, the Trumps Truth Social message containing the address remained online Thursday morning.) According to the Associated Press, the FBI was monitoring Tarantos’ online activities because of his involvement in the [January 6] riot, and began looking for him last Wednesday after claiming on his YouTube livestream that he was in Gaithersburg, Maryland on a one-way mission and intended to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The next day, according to the DOJ memo, Taranto continued live streaming from the Obamas DC neighborhood and said he was looking for entry points.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Meanwhile, on the same day prosecutors asked a judge to detain the guy, Donald Trump demanded protests on his behalf, writing on Truth Social: MASSIVE PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT IS CURRENTLY IN PLACE IN AMERICA. WEAPONING LAW ENFORCEMENT CANNOT BE AUTHORIZED OUR COUNTRY IS DESTROYED BOTH WITHIN AND WITHOUT. DO THE PEOPLE OF THIS GREAT NATION EVEN HAVE A CHOICE BUT TO PROTEST THE POTENTIAL DEATH OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA??? 2024!!!

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman linked Trump’s reckless social media posts to Taranto’s arrest near the Obamas’ home, telling Anderson Cooper of the ex-president: He’s been much more reckless in terms of what he’s ready to repost or re-truth or whatever he calls it on his site it seems the timing is tied to this gentleman showing up at home of former President Obama. It’s hard to ignore the fact that, you know, a lot of people who are QAnon adherents or who, you know, listen to Trump’s verbal cues on other issues have watched his social media feed over time and were inspired by it.

