Why does the relationship between Xi Jinping and Putin seem to be coming to an end? read the review

THE NEW YORK TIMES – When he rose to the pinnacle of Chinese power ten years ago, Xi Jinping accomplished Vladimir Poutine as a strong leader, with whom he shared hostility to a Western-dominated international system. They forged bonds out of their mutual paranoia about threats to their regimes and exchanged best practices to impose control domestically and make the world more docile to their authoritarian impulses. Xi called Putin his closest and best friend.

In the aftermath of the Wagner affair, Xi’s big bet on the Russian leader doesn’t seem so safe..

Russia’s disastrous war effort, which culminated in last month’s failed insurgency led by the paramilitary commander of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinrevealed Putin’s Russia as it is: a weakened and unpredictable nuclear state bordering China, with a wounded leader whose long-term hold in power is uncertain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Photo: Sergei Bobylev / AP

Xi cannot afford to completely abandon Putin. He has invested too much in this relationship, and Russia remains useful to China. But the courtship that has caused so much concern in the West has probably reached its peak.

If Xi is to achieve his strategic goal of surpassing American strength in the world, Xi will need to rebalance his foreign policy to account for Putin’s vulnerabilities. It could mean stronger Chinese support to end the war that has gone so badly for the Russian leader. e a perhaps less aggressive approach towards the United States and Taiwan. There are signs that the affection between Xi and Putin may already be cooling. Beijing has given only a moderate response to the Wagner episode, classifying it as an internal matter, but red flags about the mutiny’s failure have emerged in Chinese state media. Xi would not benefit from writing a blank check to support Putin at this point. It would open up questions in China about Xi’s judgment on foreign policy, which could become more commonplace if Putin suffers further setbacks.

Continue after ad

China may feel compelled to adjust its stance on the war in Urnia. So far, despite halfhearted appeals for peace, Beijing has provided Moscow with crucial diplomatic cover by portraying the war as a justified step to halt China’s expansion. I take it or in response to Western provocation. Beijing also provided Moscow with economic aid, offsetting Western sanctions with a significant expansion of Sino-Russian trade.

Although there have long been signs that Chinese leaders do not fully support Putin’s war, the conflict initially offered China hope that it would divert American attention from Asia, where Beijing has sought to expand its influence. This does not happen. Instead, Washington and its Asian allies established a stronger military presence along China’s periphery after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and are more united today in limiting China’s access to technology. crucial..

Indian Prime Minister and US President Joe Biden met for a series of bilateral meetings in Washington

Photo: Pete Marovitch/NYT

Putin does what he wants. But China is now aware that a protracted war in Ukraine could further threaten its Russian partner and jeopardize its own foreign policy agenda. Beijing has reason to go beyond vague expressions of war principle and exert its unique influence on Moscow to call for an end to the fighting.

One of the main reasons for this is Europe, where China’s image has been tarnished by its support for Russia. European business opinion of the Chinese has deteriorated, foreign direct investment has declined and transatlantic coordination with Beijing has strengthened.

Xi is determined to thwart US efforts to restrain Beijing. A hostile Europe will make your mission difficult. Russia’s isolation is pushing China to seek better relations with Europe to prevent the Europeans from siding with the Americans against the Chinese. One of the best ways for China to do this would be to reposition itself more forcefully as a peace broker in the conflict on the doorstep of the European Union.

Continue after ad

Unrest inside Russia is also complicating Xi’s calculations on Taiwan. Ukraine clarified two things: military strength alone does not guarantee combat success; and anything less than victory can give way to leadership challenges. In this light, provoking a war in the Taiwan Strait through increasingly belligerent actions could be disastrous for the Chinese leader..

The self-governing island will hold a presidential election in January to choose who will succeed Tsai Ing-wen, who infuriated Beijing for cultivating close ties with the United States. China has a set of tools that are believed to have already been used against Taiwan to impose economic pressure and spread misinformation in favor of candidates who prioritize better relations with Beijing.

But China’s aggressive rhetoric and threats of military exercises around Taiwan could limit that goal by bolstering candidates opposed to a deal with China, as well as garnering stronger and more visible U.S. and international support for Taiwan. . For Xi, the best position would be to appear strong and determined without triggering a spiral of military escalation.

Given these changing dynamics, Beijing’s leaders are now likely to they also realize that they must lower the tension in relations with the United States. The absolute freeze caused by the spy balloon incidentin February, China-US relations recently showed signs of thawing, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing last month, which included an audience with Xi and the visit this week of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Chinese president still needs his close friend. Russia remains the only country in the world with the means and the motivation to ally with China to dilute the relevance of human rights and democratic governance in the international system. Long-term relations also ensure stability along its long land border and maintain China’s supply of energy sold at a discount by the Russians and imports of food and military equipment. Both parties can be expected to keep up appearances by expressing normalcy.

But Xi has little to gain by choosing to double down on Putin, whose troubles add nothing to China’s plans for greatness.

Continue after ad

Many unresolved questions about the impact of Putin’s weakening power in Russia persist. How Xi is able to handle this fallout, with his now diminished partner, is one. / TRANSLATION BY WILLIAM RUSSO