Cabinet Office loses bid to keep Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp secret





The department has taken legal action against the order of the inquiry chair, Baroness Heather Halletts, to release the documents, arguing that it should not have to hand over documents that are unambiguously irrelevant. READ MORE: Scottish government independence spending to be probed by UK officials In a ruling on Thursday, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham dismissed the application for judicial review, but said the Cabinet Office could make a different application to Lady Hallett. The judges said: The diaries and notebooks sought were very likely to contain information about decision-making relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore to relate to a matter implicated during the investigation. Following the ruling, a UK government spokesman said the inquiry was an important step in learning lessons from the pandemic and that the government is cooperating in a spirit of candor and transparency. The spokesperson continued: The Courts ruling is a sensible resolution and will mean that the Inquiry Chair will be able to see information she may deem relevant, but we can work together to have an arrangement that respects the privacy of individuals and ensures that totally irrelevant information is returned and not withheld. We will fully comply with this ruling and will now work with the investigation team on practical arrangements. At a hearing last month, lawyers for the department argued that the inquiry lacked the legal power to force ministers to release documents and messages it said covered matters unrelated to the management of Covid by governments. However, Hugo Keith KC, for the chair of the inquiry, said the idea that the Cabinet Office could decide which aspects were relevant would emasculate this inquiry and future enquiries. And Lord David Pannick KC, on behalf of the former prime minister, argued there is a real danger of undermining public confidence in the process if the department wins its bid. The government took the highly unusual decision to launch the challenge in June, which drew criticism after days of public wrangling between the Cabinet Office and the Lady Halletts inquiry. The former Prime Minister handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages, diaries and 24 notebooks to the Cabinet Office in late May. READ MORE: SNP MP calls for end to ‘unelected’ bishops in House of Lords Johnson himself backed Lady Hallett, who dismissed the argument that the material was irrelevant in a May ruling, in opposing the legal challenge to the claim.

