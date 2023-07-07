Trump Jr.’s ex-lover questions his attraction to Kimberly Guilfoyle





There are several reasons singer Aubrey ODay says she doesn’t recognize the man her ex-lover, Donald Trump Jr., has become, from his belligerent support of his father’s conservative stances to his “belittling” statements. on social media about the LGBTQ community.

What really convinced ODay that something isn’t genuine about Trump Jr.’s current public persona was his relationship with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, as she explained in an interview online. podcast with Michael Cohen, the former attorney and Donald Trump fixer who became one of Trump’s fiercest critics. O’Day said she couldn’t believe he would want to wake up ‘next to (her) face every morning’ or want her to dress up as a sexy cheerleader, as she allegedly claimed to Trump campaign donors.

When ODay said she and Trump Jr. were in the throes of their intense romance in 2011 and 2012, she knew Trump’s older brother was a bright, thoughtful man, she told Cohen on his “Mea Culpa” podcast. Trump Jr. wanted to step out of his father’s shadow, while as vice president of Trump’s real estate development company he wanted to “help low-income people and build good projects for the environment,” she said.

Singer Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane performs during the 2014 LA Gay Pride Festival on June 8, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

O’Day, a self-proclaimed ‘bleeding-heart liberal’, also said her New York-raised boyfriend was comfortable hanging out at a gay nightclub in the city – where, she said, they had sex for the first time in a bathroom.

After ODay and Trump Jr. met while she was on her dad’s reality show, The Apprentice, they became friends and lovers who considered each other “soul mates,” says ODay. He also hatched a carefully thought out plan to let his then-wife, Vanessa, be with her. O’Day said he had affairs with other women but was never in love with them. Plus, ODay said, I truly believe I was the best sex a man has ever had. We were on a whole different level of sex. It was beyond the physical.

Because of this, ODay said, she can’t believe he would be attracted to Guilfoyle or end up with her after he eventually divorced Vanessa, the mother of his five children. ODay expressed particular doubt that Trump Jr. would be happy that Guilfoyles said he has a habit of bragging about his sex life.

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney has sued Attorney General William Barr and the director of the Bureau of Prisons, claiming he was being unjustly held behind bars to prevent him from finishing a book that criticizes Trump. The lawsuit on behalf of Michael Cohen was filed late Monday, July 20, 2020, in federal court in Manhattan, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

ODay is apparently referring to several reports of Guilfoyles’ questionable interactions with donors during the 2020 presidential campaign. According to the book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C Bender, Guilfoyle, a senior adviser to the Trumps campaign, liked to give donors unwanted insight into her sex life. with her son, saying he liked her dressing up as a sexy cheerleader.

I’m not buying it for a second, ODay told Cohen.

Guilfyole also shared how she called Trump Jr. her naughty boy when she let him out of his cage, according to an excerpt from Benders’ book.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship also mystified political observers after it came to light in the spring of 2018, in part because she was once San Francisco’s first lady and formerly married to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom. But after divorcing Newsom in 2006, Guilfoyle became candid about her longtime conservative views as a Fox News host.

As a couple, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have become an in-demand duo at Trump campaign events, prom king and MAGA country queen, a senior Trump adviser told Business Insider. Reports also indicated that the couple occasionally indulged in teasing banter about their relationship at political events, which would please some in the pro-Trump crowd. But Guilfoyle also made people uncomfortable with the sexually suggestive way she spoke or acted at events, according to reports.

In an ODays chat with Cohen for her “Mea Culpa” podcast, she referenced a damning 2020 report from The New Yorker that said Guilfoyles’ job as Fox News host ended due to allegations of sexual harassment brought against her by a former assistant. According to the New Yorker, Guilfoyle showed obscene photos of male genitalia to co-workers, regularly discussed sexual matters at work, urged the assistant to submit requests for sexual favors to a Fox employee, and exposed to the assistant while asking for a review from her. naked body.

ODay clearly has a low opinion of Guilfoyle and sees Trump’s relationship with her as a sign that he lives outside of his most authentic self. O’Day said she “really loved this man”. She also said that she still loved him but “who he is now, I love him in a painful way”.

Cohen agreed that whatever was going on with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle whom he derisively called Gargoyle was not good.

During the interview, Cohen also expressed his affection for the Trump Jr. he knew when he loyally served the family. He agreed that Trump Jr. was naturally the brightest of Trump’s three oldest children. Cohen has become one of the Trump family’s fiercest critics after serving time in prison for tax evasion, campaign finance violations and other crimes he says were committed at the former’s direction. president.

Cohen confirmed ODays’ view that her affair with Trump Jr. was serious. He said he knew Trump Jr. was in love with her and heard him call her his “soul mate.”

Initially, no one in the Trump family cared about the case, and Vanessa Trump was likely aware of it, Cohen and ODay said. But at some point, Ivanka Trump raised concerns about the risk of scandal or worried about the impact on Vanessa, Cohen said. Trump ordered Cohen to tell his son to end the relationship. ODay and Cohen said Trump threatened to fire his son from the Trump Organization and exclude him from his will if he did not end the relationship.

O’Day expressed sadness that Trump Jr. never got to achieve his dreams, including the chance “to marry a woman who was (his) soulmate and be (her) own man.” She said he had “all this ability to create positive change and be an inspiration to the world. … He wanted to be something else, instead of what he ended up becoming.

