Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty, Filmed Moving Mar-a-Lago Boxes – Rolling Stone





Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the former president’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House

Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s personal assistant who was charged with the former president last month, was caught on moving boxes just days before the Justice Department’s visit to Mar-a-Lago in June 2022. The revelation comes as parts of the FBI’s search warrant request has not been redacted, according to the Wall Street Journal. Surveillance footage of Nauta moving the equipment was part of the affidavit.

Nauta appeared in court Thursday, pleading not guilty to all charges related to the documents. Trump pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Miami last month. Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee overseeing the case, last month set a preliminary trial date for August 14, but that is expected to be significantly delayed.

The charges against Trump and Nauta largely revolve around their alleged efforts to mislead authorities about classified documents the former president accumulated at Mar-a-Lago. Surveillance footage described in the unredacted affidavit shows Nauta moving 64 boxes out of a storage area for Trump to examine and later only about 30 of them. Trump previously asked for all boxes to be moved to the storage area, the door of which “was painted gold and had no other markings on it,” according to the affidavit.

Justice Department officials visited Mar-a-Lago days after Nauta moved the boxes. Trump attorneys Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb showed officials the storage area and handed over classified documents that had not previously been recovered. Bobb signed a letter, drafted by Corcoran, stating that there was no classified material left at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI recovered hundreds of additional documents during a raid on the compound two months later. Tendency

Trump maintained he believed the classified documents belonged to him, and the indictment alleges he suggested his lawyers hide them so the Justice Department could not take them. “We, what if we don’t respond at all or play ball with them?” Trump reportedly said. “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?”

Rolling Stone reported last month that Trump complained before his indictment that he wanted “my boxes” and “my documents” returned, even asking a lawyer if they could get them back from the Justice Department.

