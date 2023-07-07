Military Troop Inspectorate, Xi Jinping: China must be brave and skillful in war





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Xi Jinping urged the military to step up drills war to increase the chances of victory in real combat. The call was made to protect sovereignty and territory Chinareported the news agency XinhuaThursday, July 6, 2023. X time inspection Eastern Region troops said the world has entered a new period of chaos and change, making China’s security situation more unstable and uncertain. The Eastern Theater Command, headquartered in Jiangsu Province, is responsible for security in eastern China, including the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Earlier this year, Xi, in comments after securing a third term as president, called on China to increase its capabilities to maintain national security and turn its military into a “great wall of steel”. In Taiwan, an island Beijing claims as its own, China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and interference from outside forces, he said at the time. In particular, China has repeatedly asked US officials not to engage with Taiwanese leaders, seeing this as support for Taiwan’s desire to be seen as separate from China. Since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August last year, China has held war games around the island and conducted drills and live fire. In the region. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. In 2005, it passed a law giving Beijing a legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it secedes or appears to do so. Advertisement Xi’s call for increased combat readiness comes as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in Beijing for talks aimed at easing tensions between the United States and China. “We should continue to think about and handle military issues from a political point of view, be brave in fighting, be good in fighting, and firmly uphold our national sovereignty, security and development interests,” said Mr. Xi at Eastern Theater Command. In April, Xi inspected the Guangdong-based Southern Theater Command, whose area of ​​responsibility includes the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by Beijing. He also stressed the need to deepen military training and preparations, just as the Chinese navy is bolstering its assertiveness with training and exercise missions to counter the expansion of maritime presence. united states of america In the region. Reuters editors Choice Belarusian president declares Wagner group boss back in Russia, arrested?

