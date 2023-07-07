Sweden-Turkey standoff delays NATO membership despite new talks





BELFAST New NATO-brokered talks between Sweden and Turkey have failed to deliver the crucial breakthrough required for the Scandinavian nation to join the alliance. As part of trilateral talks held with Finland today, hopes were high that a long-running dispute over Kurdish militant protests and Sweden’s anti-terrorism laws could finally be resolved, prompting Turkey to call a parliamentary vote to ratify the entrance to Sweden, the last major obstacle to Stockholm’s ascent. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting that unresolved issues remained, ending the prospect of NATO expanding to 32 members at the alliance’s heads of state summit. in Vilnius, Lithuania next week. Stoltenberg will host another meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday in a fresh attempt to settle the dispute. The difference between Sweden and Turkey is that Sweden says it has followed enough [on a trilateral memorandum] fully ratified and I agree with that position,” said Stoltenberg. The time has come to finalize the Swedish succession and to ratify the Swedish accession protocols. RELATED: Finnish officials become 31st member of NATO alliance He declined to explain specifically why Turkey continues to disagree with Sweden’s position, but Erdoan criticized protests in Sweden organized by militant Kurdish supporters. Stoltenberg condemned the protests, noting that they were designed to prevent Sweden from joining NATO and threaten to weaken the alliance. I understand what the President [Erdoan] request and we have met many times and discussed it [the outstanding issues] in detail and that is precisely why we have been able to make progress, he added. He also warned that a further delay in Sweden’s membership would be welcomed by “Erdoan’s enemies within the Kurdish PKK as well as Russian President Valdimir Putin.” Sweden has already made a number of concessions, including making constitutional changes to strengthen anti-terrorism laws and ending an embargo on arms exports to Turkey. As part of an ongoing mechanism, Sweden and Turkey have opened bilateral communications to discuss security issues and share intelligence. Noting the new progress made so far, Stoltenberg also referred to the case where Sweden condemned a Kurd on Thursday for trying to extort money for the PKK. The individual was also convicted of a firearms offence, according to France 24. Sweden’s entry into NATO brings enormous strategic value and will allow the alliance to plan operations in the Arctic-Nordic-Baltic region as one, Stoltenberg added. Hungary, which also maintains its formal endorsement of the decision, said it would support Sweden’s membership bid once Turkey does. Recommended

