Boris slammed snoring when asked about claims of groped Chris Pincher | UK News

supports HTML5 video Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson snored when asked about the handling of groping allegations against former Tory whip Chris Pincher. Boris scoffed at the claims when grilled on the saga in a new interview for the One Decision podcast. It comes as the standards watchdog confirmed the deeply damaging allegations against the MP for Tamworth this morning. The Standards Committee said in its report on Thursday that the MPs’ conduct was grossly inappropriate and particularly serious as it constituted an abuse of power. Mr Pincher was found to have groped two drunken men at the exclusive Carlton club in London when he was the Conservative government’s deputy chief whip last summer, in a scandal that precipitated the downfall by Boris Johnson. The former Prime Minister appears to yawn when asked (Picture: One Decision Podcast)

He rolled his eyes when grilled on the saga (Picture: One Decision Podcast) The committee recommended an eight-week suspension from the House of Commons far exceeding the 10-day threshold that could trigger a recall petition. More: Tendency

The recommendation could now pave the way for another damaging by-election for Rishi Sunak. Asked if he wished he had listened to Tory MPs when they shared their unease at his failure to act on claims against Mr Pincher, Mr Johnson looked displeased and then pretended to snore. Boris and Pincher campaigning in Tamworth in happier times (Picture: Andrew Parsons/Parsons Media) Interviewer Julia Macfarlane told the News Agents podcast: I could see he was trying to undermine my question and what I tried to do was not answer it. He added that he had been told he would try to intimidate her. Two of the three by-elections scheduled for July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Mr Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams. The third, at Somerton and Frome, was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use. Mr Johnson’s interview with the One Decision podcast, in which he discusses the Ukraine crisis and his time in government with former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove, will be published on Thursday. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]. For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply.

