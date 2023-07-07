Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Keerom Regency Food Estate Inspection, Papua Province, July 6, 2023
Statement to the press by President Joko Widodo after the review Food areaJuly 6, 2023
Yes, good afternoon. So this is the maize we planted three months ago, exactly 107 days ago, we came here, we planted it and this is the result. Indeed, some are already good, big like that but some are still good, it’s because there is too much water. So that previously it was assessed by the minister of agriculture and by the district head, by the farmers, indeed the gap must be reduced by about 12 [meter] 5 or 6 meters away. This evaluation is the first time. Don’t think the yield is very high right away, but even now the yield is already very high because about 7 tons per hectare, 7 tons per hectare because the national standard is 5.6 tons per hectare. it’s already 7am [ton] because indeed I see that the land is very fertile, but you have to manage the water well.
This is the second time I will watch it again until all the corn is really big so how much max you can see. If that’s correct, only thousands of hectares. Maybe what September, sir?
Regent of Keerom (Piter Gusbager)
Forty-five acres, sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
Forty-five hectares will again be exploited. We don’t need to be too direct about the thousands, indeed it requires steps, as this is the first time the land has been cultivated and used for corn.
Journalist
Mr. President, has the market been prepared?
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
This one has already been purchased. Now IDR 5,000-IDR 6,000 per kilo. So the price is also very high compared to the HPP/production cost, I think that’s a big win. That is, if how much was 7 tons per hectare multiplied by 6000 Rp, it means that it is already 42 per hectare. Be careful. If we have 1,000, that means IDR 42 billion, really big for just three months or 100 days.
Journalist
Sir, what is the legal umbrella to ensure the sustainability of this program in future leadership?
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
No need to use legal protection. The implementation, if it has been, the Minister of Agriculture has already been in an experiment like this, as we have seen, everything must be autonomous, it is the responsibility of the regent. Later, when done, the tools are ok, because the tools also need modifications, everything is ok. to put back to the regent. The coordinating regent,arrange the people who are here. However, indeed, in large quantities, it will increase productivity per hectare later.
Journalist
(the sound is not clear) Are there developments to meet national needs?
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
This is for Eastern Indonesia later. If this is indeed the case, because the productivity is high, above 7 tons for example, people will definitely want to come here in droves. wong per hectare IDR 42 million in just three months to 100 days, who doesn’t want that. So it’s just like that, let’s just say the reality on the ground. Don’t leave it ugly like this, you don’t need to cover it up, it’s still ugly, it’s still ugly. But the big ones, there are also a lot of good ones, you know.
Journalist
Sir, any souvenirs from Papua New Guinea (PNG)?
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
I see that our relations with Papua New Guinea are improving and will later materialize in concrete activities. For example, creating an economic zone on the border, on the border. Why, if we only look at Skouw, the trade value per year reaches 300 million dollars, which is huge. Only in Skouw, so Skouw and Wutung. So if in other places such economic zones are developed, it would be good. This is what we proposed yesterday and PNG accepted.
The second, related to minerals. Similarly, Indonesia and PNG are abundant in minerals. However, PNG wants to see the results of nickel stocks in Indonesia add very high value, up to 30 times, so PNG wants to see step by stepwhat it looks like and Indonesia is open to it. Take a look please
downstream industry in Morowali, in Weda Bay, also for nickel and also for copper, for copper in Gresik of Freeport or bauxite in Bintan, everything is there and we will open it. If you want to cooperate, you can, with public companies, you can, with private sector/private sector we can. It’s fine not to cooperate, but we’re open, it’s for mutual progress, especially for global southsouth-south it is very important that we come together.
Journalist
Sir, for arrangement within this term sir. There are a lot of people shopping here, should the stalls be rearranged or rearranged?
President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
Yes, look at what we have built, every three years it is evaluated, which ones need to be repaired or added. If it really needs to be added, yes the kiosk is added. And it’s actually his responsibility, where is the Governor, now the Governor. wong now has autonomy, gradually kiosk affairs, market affairs have reached the central government. Governor, Governor. If only one or two stands, regent. That’s it, Mr. Mayor, that’s it. Well that’s it then.
Journalist
Thank you sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
I have already made an appointment with the farmers. If I check it from a distance it’s good, for the 45 hectares it’s good, it means that in three months I’ll be there again to harvest, that’s it, okay?
|
