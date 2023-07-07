Donald Trump would have used this disgusting reason to send Ivanka to do business





Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, shares intimate details about the 45th President who used Ivanka Trump to his advantage for the Trump Organization. As you’d expect, the alleged words are really not how a father should talk about his daughter, it’s downright disgusting.

On a recent episode of Cohens’ podcast, Mea Culpa, he revealed that Donald Trump favors Ivanka over his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who also work for him. Ivanka is by far the best prepared of them all [of Trumps kids]. She won’t pass an interview unless she knows every question. She’ll script the blowout of her hair, Cohen recalled. The father, Donald, used to turn around when she left, and he would say, She’s just lucky that she’s so beautiful, that all women want to be her, and all men want to sleep with her. .

Donald Trump was reportedly so convinced of his daughter’s sexiness that he decided to weaponize her beauty for his business advantage. That’s why he would send him on certain cases because there would be a banker there, a guy, etc., Cohen claimed. The revelation follows an explosive upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, which deals with embarrassing conversations the former president allegedly had about his daughter’s body.

Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former Chief of Staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter, author Miles Taylor wrote in an excerpt obtained by Newsweek. These inappropriate comments made headlines which are likely why Ivanka is spending her post-political life touring the world in her new life as a travel influencer. She’s become estranged from her father and the rest of the family, and maybe the world is finding out the real reason.

