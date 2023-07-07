How will the appointment of Hakan Fidans change Turkish diplomacy in its neighborhood?

After being re-elected, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan significantly reshuffled his cabinet. Unlike previous terms, this time Erdogan moved to make significant changes to his cabinet while signaling upcoming reforms amid economic difficulties at home and political strife abroad. To meet domestic needs, the Turkish President has appointed internationally renowned ex-banker Mehmet Imek as the new finance minister and Cevdet Yilmaz, former development minister and deputy prime minister for the economy, as vice president (AlJazeera, June 3). Although the cabinet members are newly appointed bureaucrats, they are not completely new as they were heavily involved in Turkish politics before their appointment.

Among Erdogan’s surprise appointments was Hakan Fidan, who entered the cabinet as the new foreign minister after serving as the head of Turkey’s intelligence services, or the country’s top spy, for 12 years (Hurriyat, June 5). Prior to that, Fidan served as an adviser to Erdogan in the Prime Minister’s Office, underscoring the close relationship between the two figures. His career was marked by working behind the scenes and he avoided aggressive public statements. Thus, many see him as a moderate force in shaping and directing Turkey’s foreign policy agenda.

Undoubtedly, Erdogan’s decision to replace Turkey’s longest-serving foreign minister and veteran diplomat Mevlt avuolu with Fidan has sparked debates about whether sweeping changes will follow in Turkey’s overall foreign policy (Al Monitor, June 4). Unlike avuolu, Fidan has never been a public figure, instead performing behind-the-scenes diplomacy and other essential tasks, such as conducting secret talks with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, negotiating with Israel during the rapprochement of the Turkey in its bilateral relations and hold similar relations. talks with Egypt and Syria as Erdogan’s confidant (Anadolu AgencyApril 25; Ahram onlineJune 11).

In truth, diplomacy and intelligence are closely related processes, as effective foreign policy depends on the quality and quantity of intelligence available to diplomats (Arab News, June 9). Therefore, such a formula suggests that Fidan could be a formidable foreign minister. Moreover, given his background in intelligence gathering and national security, his appointment was seen as a signal of Ankara’s intention to play a more assertive role in regional and global affairs (Arabic weeklyJune 8).

In recent years under Erdogan, the rise of Turkey’s soft power in the South Caucasus and Central Asia has become more visible. The long-term narrative of the ruling Justice and Development Party based on Turkish unity with Islamic elements has enabled it to gradually strengthen its footprint in the Turkic-speaking countries of the region, particularly Azerbaijan (Turkeyanalyst.org, June 14). In this vein, Fidan’s appointment is a signal that Ankara hopes to establish its presence in the region and become a leading player alongside Russia and Iran. This renewed vision makes all the more sense now that Russia’s regional influence is waning amid its war with Ukraine and international pressure on Iran continues to mount.

Indeed, Fidans’ appointment comes at an uncertain time for Turkish foreign policy as it struggles to navigate between the West and Russia, engages in diplomatic normalization with its Middle Eastern neighbors and elevates its diplomacy. in the South Caucasus and Central Asia (Turkeyanalyst.org, January 31, 2022). It is therefore not surprising that Fidan is entrusted with the execution of such critical missions. Moreover, it seems that by accepting this position, Fidan, as Erdogan’s closest ally, was probably promised more flexibility, unlike his predecessor. As such, this factor will allow the former Turkish spymaster to capitalize on this extra leeway and leave his personal mark on Ankara’s foreign agenda.

Overall, Fidan will need to quickly establish Turkey’s main foreign policy goals with its neighbors. In the South Caucasus, the focus is likely to remain on deepening ties with Azerbaijan, as Baku struggles with peace talks vis-à-vis Yerevan and tensions with Iran continue to escalate. simmer (see EDM, Dec 16, 2022). In the peace talks, Turkey presents itself as a natural ally of Azerbaijan while acting as a deterrent against Iranian influence. With Erdogan’s re-election and Fidans’ appointment, Ankara is likely to pursue a more assertive policy of establishing a land connection with Azerbaijan through its Nakhichevan enclave via Armenia’s Syunik province, namely the Zangezur corridor and the fence of Tehran from the region. Erdogan’s statement that Iran is the main obstacle to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, made during his last state visit to Azerbaijan, indicates that Ankara has renewed its attention to complete this project and thus strengthen further Turkish-Azerbaijani relations (Trend.azJune 14).

Azerbaijan has publicly applauded Erdogan’s re-election with the firm belief that during this term, his government will make tremendous efforts to ensure lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan while positioning Turkey as the most reliable security guarantor. of the region (WHAT, June 3). In this context, the appointment of Fidan, the former spymaster and eminent security expert, will probably represent an additional asset for Baku in the normalization of relations with Armenia, the fight against Iran’s Hybrid War and the implementation of the ambitious program of Erdogan Century of Turkey, which aims, among other objectives, to contribute to world peace through an enterprising and active foreign policy (New ArabicMay 30; Yetkin Report, June 6). Ultimately, as foreign minister, Fidan strongly reflects Ankara’s shifting foreign policy vision and ambitions to elevate its role as a stable regional leader with unchallenged influence stretching from the Middle East to the Caucasus and Central Asia.