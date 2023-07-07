Walt Nauta arrest: Donald Trump’s aide pleads not guilty in classified documents case





Walt Nauta, the longtime aide to former President Donald Trump who was charged alongside him in the Special Counsel’s Classified Documents case, pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment at Miami.

Nauta, who first worked for Trump in the White House before accompanying him to Florida after Trump’s presidency, faces six counts in the criminal case involving Trump’s handling of documents classified. The charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Nauta’s arraignment has been repeatedly delayed in part due to his inability to secure a local attorney to represent him. A Miami magistrate judge warned Nauta’s attorney last week that today’s arraignment should be considered the “dead” deadline.

Walt Nauta exits former President Donald Trump’s plane as they head to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Newark, NJ on June 13, 2023.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The longtime aide first appeared in Miami court with Trump in June, but was not arraigned because he had no local representation. He and Trump sat at the defendants’ table, separated by Trump’s attorney, for the duration of the hearing.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Nauta, 40, was then due to be arraigned last week, but a lawyer for Nauta, Stan Woodward, told the judge that Nauta had still not retained the services of a local lawyer and was also unable to travel to Florida due to travel issues.

Nauta wanted to “express his deepest condolences to the court,” Woodward told the judge.

“He takes the accusations very seriously,” Woodward said.

Former President Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, left, visits Versailles restaurant with Trump on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Miami.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Members of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team who brought the case did not object to a postponement of the arraignment, but called for the delay to be as “short as possible”.

Smith was not present at the hearing, but members of his team, including Jay Bratt and David Harbach, were in court for the government.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to turn over hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from nuclear secrets. Americans to the country’s defense capabilities. He denied all charges and denounced the investigation as a political witch hunt.

Prosecutors allege Nauta moved boxes containing classified documents around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate at Trump’s direction, in an effort to prevent the documents from being turned over to authorities.

In one case, prosecutors allege boxes were moved from a storage room at the Palm Beach estate before Trump’s attorney searched the room for documents to turn over to investigators pursuant to a subpoena. of the grand jury demanding their return.

According to the indictment, Nauta was seen on surveillance footage moving boxes.

Nauta, a Guam native who enlisted in the Navy in 2001, worked in the Trump White House, where in 2021 he was promoted to senior chef culinary specialist, according to Navy records. Trump, according to investigators, later promoted Nauta as his valet, otherwise known as “body man.”

After Trump left the White House and moved to Florida, Nauta left the Navy and continued to work for the former president. In August 2021, Nauta became Trump’s executive assistant, serving as his personal assistant, a role in which he “reported to Trump, worked closely with Trump, and traveled with Trump,” according to the federal indictment. .

ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.

