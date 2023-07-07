Politics
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to ease strained relations
BEIJING Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition, but will defend trade restrictions imposed by the United States for security reasons and express concern about export controls. Beijing on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, a senior Treasury official said Thursday.
Yellen was due to meet China’s No. 2 Premier Li Qiang on Friday as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over security, technology and other irritants. . Treasury officials said she would not meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Washington does not support the decoupling or disconnection of U.S. and Chinese industries and markets, and Yellen will reiterate that message, the Treasury official said. Businessmen have warned it could hurt innovation and growth as the two governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.
Yellen planned to discuss targeted action by Washington on trade due to national security or human rights concerns, according to the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
His visit follows that of the Secretary of State Antoine Blink, who met Xi last month during the highest-level US visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their armies.
Major deals aren’t expected to come out of meetings between Yellen and Chinese officials this week, said William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington.
The hope of relaunching dialogue between the two nations is rather the objective. “The best you can hope for this time around is for the Chinese to agree to some kind of structure to continue the economic conversations,” he said.
The Chinese government has been frustrated with american curbs on Chinese access to advanced processor chips for security reasons. This threatens to delay or derail the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to develop telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other technologies.
Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hinder China’s development.
Washington does not use security restrictions for economic gain and views national security as non-negotiable, the Treasury official said.
The United States wants healthy economic competition with China, but sees some of Beijing’s trade practices as unfair, the official said. They said Yellen would detail those concerns in meetings with Chinese officials.
The official cited this week’s announcement of Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium as an example of policies Washington wants more information on. The announcement rocked South Korea and other countries whose industries rely on Chinese metal supplies.
Washington wants to promote resilient supply chains and guard against overreliance on suppliers in critical areas, but does not see this as decoupling, the Treasury official said.
Sourabh Gupta, a senior Asia-Pacific international relations policy scholar at the Institute for China-American Studies in Washington, said the US argument that the targeted restrictions come from a national security perspective and not economic competitiveness should not convince the Chinese government. but can provide additional assurances that more communication between countries is desired.
It helps create some assurance that at least the United States is looking for a good relationship, he said.
Yellen said earlier that the two governments could and should find a way to live together despite their strained relationship over geopolitics and economic development.
Treasury officials told reporters earlier in Washington that the secretary wanted to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.
The latest surge came after President Joe Biden called Xi a dictator. The Chinese government protested, but Biden said his outspoken statements just aren’t something I’m going to change much.
Ties became particularly testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was later shot down.
Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is expected to become the next administration official to visit China next week, a State Department official confirmed Thursday.
China and the United States are the No. 1 and No. 2 major climate polluters in the world, giving their individual climate talks outsized importance.
The trip will be Kerry’s first to China since he halted climate talks with the United States in August in retaliation for then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Kerry, a former secretary of state, is pushing China to move faster to wean itself off polluting coal-fired power plants and commit to a plan to reduce leaks of destructive methane from natural gas.
___
Fatima Hussein, an Associated Press reporter in Washington, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/world/2023/07/06/us-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-visits-china-as-part-of-efforts-to-sooth-strained-relations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to ease strained relations
- Hollywood Is Terrified That AI Will Steal Its Jobs, Study Says
- Feds accuse former youth hockey coach of making and possessing child pornography; man had already been charged locally
- Alexander Wang reintroduces his menswear collection and launches a new sneaker
- Actor Clint Eastwood visits a restaurant while filming a movie in Savannah
- Walt Nauta arrest: Donald Trump’s aide pleads not guilty in classified documents case
- How will the appointment of Hakan Fidans change Turkish diplomacy in its neighborhood?
- Inaugurating Papua Street Carnival, Jokowi Praises Youth Creativity
- Daniel Radcliffe plans to work less now that he is a dad | Entertainment
- Tennis ball-sized hail can hit densely populated areas of Colorado
- Ice Spice’s Naked Illusion Dress And Pink Platforms Are So Y2K
- Google Considers Robots.txt Alternatives in the Face of Generative AI and Other Emerging Technologies