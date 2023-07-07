Boris Johnson says Trump played big role in arming Ukraine





Boris Johnson said he told Donald Trump he played a big role in backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion, whether he was aware of it or not. The former prime minister said he reminded the former US president that he approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in 2018 before claiming British military aid had been made possible by the example of Mr. Trump. Speaking in an interview with the A decision podcast i just think it's really important if you get the chance to talk to people like donald trump just to get over [that] I know in my heart that the Ukrainians will win. I know they deserve to win. And I know America played a crucial role in making sure it was the right outcome. I think it's important to remind someone like Donald Trump, you know he actually played an important role, he added. Mr Trump was considered by many to be too sympathetic to Vladimir Putin when he was President of the United States. Since leaving the White House with another presidential bid on the horizon, he has refused to commit to continued support for Ukraine. When asked if Mr Trump could threaten that support, Mr Johnson replied: Remember who sent the first Javelins, it was Donald Trump. Interviewer Julia Macfarlane pointed out that Mr Trump refused military support and was later found guilty of breaking the law by blocking congressional-approved military aid to Kyiv. But Mr Johnson insisted the sale of anti-tank missiles had actually gotten us into the UK, in a way. The former prime minister said his conversation with the former president was a very fluid, energetic conversation, as one would expect. The former conservative leader said he recently spoke to Republicans at events across the United States to press for continued support for Ukraine during the pre-election ferment. Boris Johnson with Donald Trump in 2019 (Associated Press. All rights reserved.) He said: I am very concerned that I do not understand the message that whatever you may hear, what others may think, the war in Ukraine is extremely important, and Ukrainian victory is essential, and that is the only way out. . Mr Johnson said Joe Bidens' support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion was outstanding, but called on Western allies to step up arms supplies. The former prime minister also scoffed at a question about his handling of groping allegations against former Tory whip Chris Pincherby pretending to be asleep. Asked if he wished he had listened to Tory MPs when they shared their unease at his failure to act on claims against Mr Pincher, Mr Johnson looked displeased and then pretended to snore. The standards committee had recommended an eight-week suspension for Mr Pincher, paving the way for another damaging by-election for Rishi Sunakin Tamworth.

