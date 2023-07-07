Peter Strzok: Judge rules Trump can be taken to court by former FBI agent





A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump can be deposed in the lawsuit brought by former FBI agent Peter Strzok against the Justice Department over his wrongful dismissal after the Russia investigation.

In the lawsuit, Strzok alleges that Trump’s political vendetta against him, which Trump criticized in tweets, led to his wrongful termination, and that the Justice Department improperly released text messages he exchanged with the former FBI attorney Lisa Page. Page is also suing. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has accepted Trump’s impeachment request.

Given the limited nature of the deposition that was ordered and the fact that the former president’s schedule appears to be able to accommodate other civil litigation he has initiated, Jackson wrote in a brief order.

The Justice Department argued that Trump’s public attacks were not the reason for Strzoks’ firing.

In recent days, the DOJ had sought to prevent Trump’s impeachment, arguing in court that his testimony was unnecessary because FBI Director Chris Wray, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, and others had previously testified to the decision to fire Strzok, distancing that from Trump.

While to the extent that the individuals testified to date recalled the events in question, their testimony did not advance the plaintiffs’ case that the former president was involved in the decision-making at issue in this case, nonetheless, the former president himself has publicly bragged about his involvement, Jackson wrote.

The lawsuit, which Strzok filed in 2019, is just one of many ongoing lawsuits against the former president for actions he took and things he said while in office.

Whatever the former president wanted to happen to Mr. Strzok is immaterial, Justice Department lawyers wrote on Wednesday, before Jackson spoke out. Because it was [former FBI Deputy Director David] Bowdich who impeached Mr. Strzok, the relevant questions are whether Mr. Bowdich or other relevant FBI officials ever received instructions from the former president to discipline Mr. Strzok or any other expression of displeasure by former presidents about Mr. Strzok’s continued employment. , or whether such an FBI official acted because of the former president’s public statements.

