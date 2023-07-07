Jokowi Happy Harvesting Corn at the Keerom Papua Abundant Food Estate





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi review food sector at Keerom Regency, Papua Thursday, July 6, 2023. During his visit, Jokowi inspected the condition of the maize fields, which were first planted three months ago. According to Jokowi, the fields food sector it’s good enough to produce corn. However, Jokowi said there were several assessments such as the location of irrigation ditches that were too far apart for the maize growth to not be optimal. “Indeed, this is the first time, don’t think the yield is very high right away. But even this yield is very high, about 7 tons per hectare, because the national standard is 5.6 tons per hectare .I see the land is very fertile, but the water needs to be managed properly,” Jokowi said during a YouTube broadcast by the presidential secretariat on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Later, said Jokowi, land food sector an area of ​​45 hectares will return to harvest in September 2023. Jokowi said farmers’ maize crops have already been collected at a reasonable price. “There are already those buying it now for Rp 5,000-6,000 per kilogram. So the price is very high compared to HPP. I think the profit is big, which means if 7 tons per hectare times Rp 6,000 means it’s already Rp 42 million per hectare If we have 1,000 hectares, it means IDR 42 billion for 3 months or 100 days,” Jokowi said. Advertisement Moreover, he hopes food sector Keerom can meet the national demand for maize, especially in eastern Indonesia. Jokowi said he would return to visit Keerom Regency in the next three months to witness the next harvest. “If I check it from afar, it’s good, for the 45 hectares it will be good, it means that in 3 months I will come back here to harvest,” said the president. Editor’s Pick: Arriving at Ewer Papua Airport, Jokowi is greeted by residents and receives Noken

