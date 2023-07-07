A Crowded World Attacks Jokowi’s Politics, Luhut Sets Up!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan finally opened his voice in the face of the many “attacks” on the policies issued by the government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The most recent “attack” came from the International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund/IMF). This global institution has asked the Indonesian government to gradually lift the ban on the export of raw minerals directly linked to national downstream projects.

As previously known, the European Union also opposed the downstream policy and the nickel export ban. In fact, the European Union filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Meanwhile, in 2022, Indonesia was declared to have lost the case.

Responding to various disagreements over government policies, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that despite the many doubts and challenges that have been raised regarding the mining program downstream of the Indonesia, in fact, on every occasion, visits to several partner countries and friendly countries, the downstream program receives appreciation and praise.

“Just as happened when I accompanied President Jokowi to Australia a few days ago, from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Australia’s Minister of Industry, he also recognized and saw that Indonesia has already done great progress in its economy because it remained firm and focused on the downstream mining program,” Luhut posted on his official Instagram account, Thursday (6/7/2023).

Luhut also said that apart from a visit to Australia, his party also visited Papua New Guinea (PNG) to open opportunities for economic cooperation.

“And again, the minerals endorsement is central to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as PNG also sees the great potential of this program to reduce poverty there. For this reason, President Jokowi and Prime Minister James Marape have agreed to form a task force to follow up,” he said.

Luhut believes that in the eyes of developed countries and international institutions, Indonesia’s downstream mining program means nothing. But for him, the endorsement is President Joko Widodo’s best legacy to give to the nation’s next generation in the next 20 or even 50 years.

“I want young Indonesians to have the enthusiasm not to be afraid of all the pressure that is put on your nation. Take a good example from President Joko Widodo on how a leader must have a firm what you are doing is beneficial for the progress of the people and your people, you are on the right track. Never leave the future of our nation to other countries,” Luhut said.

IMF request

The IMF suddenly issued a statement that Indonesia should consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities.

The IMF has also requested that the downstream program in Indonesia be reviewed, particularly from the point of view of cost-benefit analysis. According to the international lender, the downstream policy is detrimental to Indonesia.

“The fiscal cost in terms of lost annual (government) revenue currently appears low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report, quoted on Tuesday (27 /6/2023) .

Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals.

“Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” he added.

Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production. “Increase the added value of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other products,” he explained.

