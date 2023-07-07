Imran: Imran Khan named in cases of attacks on army and ISI offices





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named in several cases of terror-related attacks on government, military and ISI facilities on May 9 following his dramatic arrest by paramilitaries from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on alleged corruption charges. Imrans his appointment in cases related to the attack on the Pakistani army HQ in Rawalpindi and the damage to army and ISI property, apparently paved the way for his eventual trial in court military. His appointment in at least six cases came after regional police officers were directed by their chief to name Imran in all registered cases in the province following the May 9 attacks on military installations adding the article 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code to these FIRs. Article 34 states that when a criminal act is committed by several persons, in addition to the common intention of all, each of these persons is responsible for this act in the same way as if it had been committed by him alone. Fifteen people, including former federal minister Sheheryar Afridi and provincial minister Raja Basharat, have already been arrested at GHQ Police sources claimed that Imran was named in the cases based on confessional statements made by detained members of the PTI. Imran Khan was named following questioning of those arrested in the listed cases, a Rawalpindi-based police officer said. Their confessions, according to the police, could be presented in court as evidence against Imran. Several people arrested in these cases have been handed over to the army by district courts to be tried by military courts. According to official statistics presented to the Supreme Court, the cases of 102 people have so far been referred to military courts, including those accused of vandalizing GHQ. On Wednesday evening, Imran Khan said he was ready to appear before military justice. I’m ready for military tribunals. If given the chance I will defend myself, I will not hire a lawyer, Khan said during his social media speech, saying at least three attempts had been made to kill him before he even attack on him on November 3 in Wazirabad, Pakistan. Punjab. Khan said his supporters advised him to leave the country. However, I will not get out of Pakistan, he remarked. Hundreds of arson cases have been filed against PTI leaders, workers and supporters for their alleged involvement in attacks on military installations. Of these FIRs, 14 were registered in Lahore, 13 in Rawalpindi, five in Faisalabad and four in each of Multan, Sargodha and Mianwali districts under the Anti-Terror Act and other charges. Following the attacks on his offices and monuments, the military had declared May 9 a black day and warned that any further attacks on him or on state institutions or any law enforcement agency would be dealt with head on. The government launched a massive crackdown on the PTI leaders, arresting and re-arresting former ruling party leaders for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. As a result, several PTI stalwarts left the party while others distanced themselves from Imran.

