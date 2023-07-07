UK court rejects proposal to withhold Johnson’s messages





A UK court on Thursday rejected the UK government’s request to block former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs from being made public during an official investigation into COVID-19. What do you want to know A UK court has rejected the UK government’s request to block the publication of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs during an official investigation into COVID-19. The Cabinet Office took the unusual step of taking legal action after the retired judge presiding over the inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the Conservative government to release full copies of Johnsons’ documents. Government officials argued that the documents and messages were undoubtedly unrelated to the government’s handling of COVID-19.

Judges who ruled in the Cabinet Offices case on Thursday said Johnson’s diaries and notebooks were highly likely to contain information about pandemic decision-making The Cabinet Office has taken the unusual step of taking legal action after the retired judge presiding over the inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic ordered the Conservative government to release full copies of the Johnson papers. Government officials argued that the inquiry lacked the legal power to force them to release documents and messages which they said were “unambiguously unrelated to the government’s handling of COVID- 19”. But lawyers for the inquiry said the idea that officials could decide which material was relevant would undermine public confidence in the process. The judges who ruled in the Cabinet Office case said the documents requested included WhatsApp messages exchanged between officials who dealt with COVID-19. They added that Johnson’s journals and notebooks were also “highly likely to contain decision-making information” relating to the pandemic. A spokesperson for Heather Hallett, the retired judge who is leading the COVID inquiry, said after Thursday’s ruling that the Cabinet Office must hand over Johnson’s documents by Monday. The government said it would fully comply with the ruling and work with the investigation to ensure the privacy of those involved is protected. Johnson, who was prime minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, agreed in late 2021 to lead an investigation into the government’s handling of the spread of the virus. Johnson turned over some of his unredacted notebooks as well as journals and WhatsApp messages to the inquest in late May. Opposition parties and critics have criticized the Conservative government for seeking to dodge scrutiny. The COVID-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice said it was a “shame” that the Cabinet Office had tried to obstruct the work of the inquiry. “This judicial review has been a desperate waste of time and money,” said group spokeswoman Deborah Doyle. “The investigation must establish the facts if the country is to learn lessons that will save lives in the future.” COVID-19 has been recorded as the cause of death for almost 227,000 people in the UK, one of the highest pandemic death rates in Europe, and critics have questioned whether mistakes or bad decisions taken by the British government had contributed to this. The bereaved families of some of those who died have lobbied the government to allow an investigation. Hallett has the power to summon evidence and witnesses, including high-ranking politicians, to testify under oath at public hearings, which began last month.

