PNG-Indonesia trade relations at unprecedented levels: PM – The National
Trade relations between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea have reached unprecedented levels, says Prime Minister James Marape. Marape made this known in a statement following Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s state visit to Port Moresby on Wednesday. We have opened the doors to increased business-to-business engagements between our two countries, he said. We are deeply honored to ho
er President Widodo, especially given Indonesia’s remarkable position as the 16th largest economy in the world with a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$1,392 billion (approximately K4,900 billion) and the seventh largest GDP in purchasing power parity (PPP) of US$4.398 trillion (about K15.8 trillion). We are privileged to have such an economic giant as a neighbour. Marape further underscored the importance of Widodos’ monumental visit, which focused not only on government-to-government issues, but also on Marapes Pangu Pati’s core objectives of fostering economic growth and enhancing trade and business relationships. To facilitate this collaboration at the highest level, the Marape announced the creation of a working group, led by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and Minister of International Trade and Investment Richard Maru, in partnership with counterparts indonesians. One of the notable achievements of the visit was the agreement with Indonesia to sponsor 2,000 Papua New Guinean students to pursue higher education at Indonesian colleges and universities.
Marape emphasized the reciprocity of the arrangement, saying: For every student sponsored by Indonesia, we will match their support by sponsoring another student from Papua New Guinea. We aim to foster increased business-to-business and people-to-people relationships between our nations.
Other key findings from this visit include:
A grant agreement for Port Moresby General Hospital is to be signed, worth K55 million to improve the intensive care unit and morgue;
An aid agreement in the form of a donation for the West Sepik integrated development project at 5 million K;
KEY Announcement of Mutual Visa Waiver Exemption for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders by PNG;
ANNOUNCEMENT of ratification and revision of the basic border agreement;
ANNOUNCEMENT of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters;
ANNOUNCEMENT of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the fight against transnational crimes;
LAUNCH of Indonesian Citilink flights between Port Moresby and Denpasar; And,
CONCLUSION of the memorandum of understanding on higher education between the two countries.
I express my deep gratitude to the government and people of Indonesia for the assistance in the form of donations worth K60 million for integrated projects in the West Sepik provinces, especially in Vanimo and Wutung and the modernization of the intensive care and morgue unit at Port Moresby General Hospital, Marape said. He added that the maiden flight from Denpasar to Port Moresby on July 2 had boosted trade and tourism significantly. He said it opens up an alternative route to Asia and the world through this successful air services agreement.
