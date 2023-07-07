Imran Approaches SC Against IHC Order Over Toshakhana Reference – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Imran Khan on Thursday addressed the Supreme Court to challenge the July 4 referral of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to a magistrate’s court to reconsider the maintainability of the case Toshakhana in a week.

Moved by lead lawyer Khawaja Haris Ahmad, a petition filed by the former prime minister has asked the supreme court to strike down the IHC directive. He also requested a stay of proceedings before the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Hamayun Dilawar, until the Supreme Court rules on his appeal.

On October 21 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana dismissal under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making false statements and statement incorrect.

And on May 10 this year, the Magistrate Court dismissed Imran Khan’s challenge to the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference and indicted him in the case.

The trial courts’ decision was challenged before the IHC, which returned the case to the first on July 4 to re-examine the case in seven days in light of eight legal issues to decide on the maintainability of the benchmark.

Questions included whether the complaint was filed on behalf of the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) by a duly authorized person, whether the decision of the ECP dated October 21, 2022 was a valid authorization for any officer of the ECP to file a complaint, if the question of authorization was a question of fact and evidence and can be confirmed later in the proceedings.

The new petition, filed by Imran Khan in the Supreme Court on Thursday, argued that the IHC was not legally justified in dismissing the same issues of law that formed the basis of the contested order of reconsideration by the same judge of first instance which had already taken into account its judgment.

Moreover, Mr. Khan added, the IHC reversed the petitioners’ plea by sending the case back to the trial court for redetermination despite the fact that the petitioner had also requested the transfer of the complaint from the trial judge. to any other court.

The petitioner argued that the IHC erred in jurisdiction by remitting the case to the same trial judge against whom a motion to dismiss the case was filed.

Malik Asad adds: ADSJ has summoned Imran Khan to appear before them today (Friday). The trial judge issued the order after appealing the PTI chief challenging the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference. The reference accused Mr Khan of withholding details of state gifts he kept when he was prime minister.

During Thursday’s hearing, ADSJ Hamayun Dilawar declined a request by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI leaders’ lawyer, to adjourn the hearing until August 1, saying the High Court of Islamabad had asked him to decide on the maintainability of the case by July 10.

However, the judge said that if Imran Khan requested a personal appearance waiver for compelling reasons, the court would consider it.

Our correspondent in Toba Tek Singh adds: Faisalabad Police have registered two cases against the PTI leader for complicity in attacks on an ISI office and the residence of Rana Sanaullah after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 .

Posted in Dawn, July 7, 2023

