Zelensky meets with Turkey’s Erdogan to advance NATO’s Ukrainian goals

Prague (AFP) President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in the latest leg of a tour to push forward Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from NATO. of his allies.

The talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting that a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive was progressing slowly.

“But nevertheless, we are moving forward, we are not retreating, like the Russians,” Zelensky told reporters. “We now have the initiative.”

Talks with Erdogan – a major broker in the conflict – are expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week’s NATO summit.

Analysts also expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s NATO membership ahead of the military alliance’s July 11-12 meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Turkey is blocking Sweden’s bid over a long-running dispute over Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude towards suspected Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.

Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his own country, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022, and said he wanted the summit to result in an “invitation” to join the bloc.

Zelensky calls for Ukraine to join NATO Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP

Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend a United Nations-Turkish-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine was allowed to ship grain to world markets during the war.

The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.

Erdogan tried to leverage good working relations with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Turkey has held the first two rounds of peace talks and is pushing for more talks.

Before heading to Prague on Thursday, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss arms supplies with Bulgaria, a major backer and ammunition producer.

Cluster bombs

In Washington, US media reported that the Pentagon was preparing a new weapons and ammunition package that could include controversial cluster bombs.

A casing of a fragmentation rocket rests on the snowy ground in Zarichne, Ukraine YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP

The weapons, rockets that scatter several small explosives over a wide radius, have previously been used by Russian and Ukrainian forces during the war.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted that he had spoken by phone to US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

The two “talked about new projects related to the supply of various types of ammunition. Stay tuned for good news,” Reznikov wrote.

But human rights groups have condemned the plan, saying the bombs may fail to explode and remain in place for years, threatening civilians.

Prigozhin “not in Belarus”

In Russia, the Kremlin criticized Zelensky’s visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into the war.

Meanwhile, the mystery deepens as to the fate of Wagnerian leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after his short-lived mutiny collapsed.

Lukashenko said he knew ‘for sure’ that Prigozhin was free Handout / TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official/AFP/File

Originally, Prigozhin was said to have been exiled to Belarus.

But Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko – who brokered a deal to end the revolt – said on Thursday the Wagner leader was not in his country.

“As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg… He is not in Belarus,” Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk.

Lukashenko said he knew “for sure” that Prigozhin was free.

He added that Wagner’s mercenaries had yet to establish a base in Belarus, despite an offer from the Kremlin to participants in the attempted mutiny to relocate.

“The ceiling began to fall”

On Thursday, Russian missiles fell on Lviv in the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the Russian invasion, the city’s mayor said.

The attack killed nine people and injured 42, including three children, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Friday in an updated report.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its long-range precision strikes overnight hit all designated targets, but did not specifically mention Lviv.

Anna, 76, was injured after a building was partially destroyed by a missile strike in Lviv YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP

UNESCO said the missiles also hit a building in the buffer zone of Lviv’s historic center, calling it a violation of the World Heritage Convention.

Rescuers worked to reach those still trapped in the bombed-out residential building, and AFP footage showed rescuers clearing rubble and wood from the gutted first floor.

“I woke up from the first explosion, but we didn’t have time to leave the apartment,” says Olya, 37.

War in Ukraine Cla PCULIER, Valentin RAKOVSKY, Sophie RAMIS / AFP

“There was a second explosion, the ceiling started falling, my mother was immediately hit.”

She said her mother and neighbors died in the attack.

“At this point, it looks like I was the only one who survived from the fourth floor. It’s a miracle,” she said.

strawberries/imm/rox/pmh/tjj/rma/cwl

AFP 2023