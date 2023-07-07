



Britain’s High Court ruled on Thursday that the Cabinet Office must provide former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages to the government’s COVID-19 inquiry. File photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License picture July 6 (UPI) — All former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages must be handed over to the government’s official COVID-19 inquiry following a High Court ruling on Thursday. THE court ruling says that the WhatsApp messages requested by COVID-19 inquiry chair Heather Hallett “relate to a matter at issue during the inquiry” despite challenges from the Cabinet Office which said the transmission of the full messages would include “unambiguously irrelevant” information. Thursday’s decision said the presence of irrelevant information did not invalidate the request for messages, but rather that irrelevant material could be redacted. Johnson is under investigation for allegedly throwing parties while he was prime minister during Britain’s COVID-19 lockdown. The court noted that since the documents included WhatsApp messages from a group chat coordinating the UK government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as messages exchanged between ministers and advisers who were dealing with the pandemic, the messages searched were “very likely to contain information” about the corresponding decision-making. Britain’s Cabinet Office said it would fully comply with the court’s ruling, which includes a mechanism to filter out irrelevant information from the requested WhatsApp messages. “The court judgment is a sensible resolution and will mean that the Inquiry Chairperson is able to see information she may deem relevant, but we can work together to have an arrangement that respects individuals’ privacy and ensures that totally irrelevant information is returned and not withheld,” the office said in A declaration on Twitter. Thursday’s decision, however, offered the Cabinet Office the chance to launch another challenge that it is “unreasonable to produce documents” that are unrelated to the investigation. The UK government has launched an unprecedented legal action against its own investigation after Johnson’s messages were subpoenaed and the deadline for providing them passed. Johnson had said he would bypass the Cabinet Office and send his messages directly to Hallett, but the inquiry could not access the messages until the High Court gave its decision, as Cabinet Office lawyers named Johnson as an interested party. In June, a parliamentary panel concluded that Johnson intentionally misled the House of Commons by telling it there had been no lockdown parties in Downing Street.

