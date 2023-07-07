Zelensky set to meet Turkey’s Erdogan as Ukraine pushes NATO goals





After meeting the Czech President on Thursday, Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Istanbul on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hoping to advance Kiev’s NATO bid and secure more weapons from its allies. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).

7:42 am: IAEA ‘making progress’ on inspection of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Grossi says The UN nuclear watchdog is ‘making progress’ inspecting several areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after claims it had been mined, the IAEA chief said on Friday. , Rafael Grossi. “I think we are making progress,” he said in Tokyo, explaining that officials had visited sites, including cooling pools, but had not yet had access to the roof, where Ukraine claims that possible explosive devices were planted. 7:11 a.m .: Ukraine asks to join Pacific free trade bloc, says Japanese minister Ukraine has submitted its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to the trade pact’s depository country, New Zealand, Japanese Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said. The CPTPP includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, with the UK becoming the 12th member state. Japan, as a member of the CPTPP, “must carefully assess whether Ukraine fully complies with the high standard of the agreement” in terms of market access and rules, Goto told a regular press conference. . 4:26 am: Ukrainian Zelensky travels to Istanbul to meet Erdogan President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in the latest leg of a tour to push forward Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from NATO. of his allies. The talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since the Russian invasion, with Zelensky admitting that a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive was progressing slowly. “But nevertheless, we are moving forward, we are not retreating, like the Russians,” Zelensky told reporters. “We now have the initiative.” Talks with Erdogan, a major broker in the conflict, are expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week’s NATO summit. Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to greenlight Sweden’s NATO membership ahead of the July 11-12 meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Key developments as of Thursday July 6: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised a “tangible response” after a Russian strike on the western city of Lviv in the early hours of Thursday left several dead. Zelensky then traveled to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic to meet with the leaders of both countries. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has returned to Russia after arriving in Belarus as part of a brokered deal to end the mercenary group’s short-lived mutiny. Read yesterday’s live blog to see how all the day’s events unfolded. Graphic studio France Media World (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

